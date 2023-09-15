New Video Sends Lauren Boebert’s ‘Beetlejuice’ Vaping Denial Up in Smoke
DAYLIGHT COME
After Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was forcibly ejected from a touring production of the Beetlejuice musical in Denver last weekend, a spokesperson confirmed that she was “guilty” of “singing along, laughing and enjoying herself,” but denied—as a number of reports claimed—that she’d been vaping in the theater. But surveillance footage from inside the theater, obtained Thursday by 9NEWS Denver, shows that the Republican congresswoman was in fact ripping hits from a vape in her seat before her removal. The footage also shows Boebert pulling out her phone in the dark, either to take a selfie or record the show, and waving her arms in the air, seemingly dancing in her seat. Another camera angle from the theater lobby shows Boebert and her date for the evening being escorted out, and the congresswoman seemingly flashing an obscene gesture at a theater employee.