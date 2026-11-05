'BE REALISTIC' ‘Daily Show’ Host Tears Apart Fox News Excuses for MAGA Rout Trump loyalists tried – and failed – to explain why the GOP lost so spectacularly.

The Daily Show isn’t letting conservative commentators get away with their excuses for MAGA’s devastating loss in the midterms.

Host Michael Kosta spent Wednesday night ripping into right-wing stalwarts who attempted to explain away the blue wave of victories that swept the election this week. MAGA mouthpieces, from Fox host Sean Hannity to Katie Miller and Karoline Leavitt, gave flimsy justifications for Trump’s failure.

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No one, according to Kosta, could give “a sane, coherent reason of why Trump lost.”

The likes of Sean Hannity had bizarre theories about why MAGA lost. FOX NEWS

Kosta responded to Fox News host Larry Kudlow, who suggested: “In some sense, Mr. Trump was too successful in the first year and didn’t sell it enough in the second year.”

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The Comedy Central host retorted sarcastically: “Of course, he didn’t sell it enough. Because if there’s one thing we know about Donald Trump, it’s that he hates flaunting his own success. Oh, Donald, you’re great undoing was your humility.”

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“Does anyone want to be a little more realistic about why this loss was so monumental?” asked Kosta. Turns out, the answer was no.

Leavitt, Trump’s former White House Press Secretary who inevitably joined Fox after her departure, had her own theory. “One of the most frustrating things for me, as the White House Press Secretary, was the bias of omission from the mainstream media,” she said on a panel. “The president would sign an amazing executive order in the Oval Office that is helping people. That is uplifting people. The mainstream media wouldn’t cover it.”

Karoline Leavitt admitted pump prices “played out at the polls” for Republicans. FOX NEWS

Kosta responded with examples of Trump’s “amazing” and “transformative” decisions, from changing the name of Lake Ontario to signing an executive order on paper straws and making sure the second Saturday in December is “preserved forever for the Army-Navy Game.”

“Yes,” he responded. “Thanks to Donald Trump, we can now use plastic straws when siphoning gas out of our neighbor’s car because we can’t afford it.”

Trump's supporters have attempted to explain away why MAGA lost so badly. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Ultimately, he said, the Democrats “made the midterms their b---h.”

“Come on,” Kosta continued. “You guys lost Kansas. You lost Texas. You couldn’t even get South Carolina to vote for Lindsey Graham’s sister widow.”

“You guys recognize how bad a loss this was, right?” he asked. “You’re not going to pretend that this is normal, are you?

Kosta continued, illustrating the extent of the Democrats’ success. “They won the Senate. They won the House. They won governor’s races. They won Best Animated Picture. They won the rigged claw machine at the arcade. S--t, for the first time ever, they were the most searched category on Pornhub. I mean, talk about blue balls.”

While many Fox hosts made their fragile attempts to salvage MAGA’s reputation, Trump himself has turned against his favorite TV network, which had no choice but to report on Trump’s rising unpopularity.

“FoxNews Ratings are way down (27%!) because they’re spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “All of those people who used to watch Fox, and no longer do, get it. It’s them, not me—My numbers are better than they have ever been.”

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