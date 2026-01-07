‘Daily Show’ Host Unloads on Massive ‘Dweeb’ Stephen Miller

The Daily Show‘s Ronny Chieng tore into White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller for his defense of Trump’s invasion of Venezuela.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Trump bombed Venezuela’s capital city of Caracas and abducted its president, Nicolás Maduro, without congressional approval.

“Maybe we don’t need religion or f---ed up breakfast metaphors to explain why Trump kidnapped Maduro,” Chieng said in his monologue Tuesday.

Chieng continued, “Because last night we heard from Stephen Miller: Trump’s deputy secretary and guy who didn’t go bald—it just never came in in the first place.”

Stephen Miller looks on as President Donald Trump speaks to the press following U.S. military actions in Venezuela, on Jan. 3, 2026. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Chieng showed an interview clip of Miller on The Lead with Jake Tapper, where Miller explained why Trump is intervening in Venezuela.

Miller explained that America’s status as a global “superpower” allows Trump to do whatever he wants to Venezuela:

“You can talk all you want about international niceties and everything else,” Miller told Tapper, “But we live in... the real world, Jake. That is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power.”

As the audience booed, Chieng jokingly took Miller’s side.

“No, shut up,” Chieng told his viewers. “You heard this f---ing dweeb, alright?”

“This is what a superpower looks like now,” Chieng said about Miller. “A guy whose head looks like a f---ed up circumcision.”

Chieng continued, “America can stop pretending to be the nice guy, and nobody’s more excited to be the bully for a change than Stephen Miller.”

Chieng showed more from Miller’s interview with Tapper. When Tapper said incredulously that the Trump administration had “seized the leader of Venezuela,” Miller replied sassily, “Damn straight we did!”

“Damn straight we did!” Chieng mocked. “I can swear whenever I want. I don’t give a d--- s--- what my parents say, b---h.”