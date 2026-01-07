Oil-Hungry Billionaire Trump Claims His Real Victory in Venezuela

President Donald Trump announced in a Tuesday night Truth Social post that the U.S. successfully obtained millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil following his administration’s invasion of the South American nation and subsequent abduction of ousted President Nicolás Maduro.

“I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

“This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States! I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan, immediately. It will be taken by storage ships, and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States.”

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social Tuesday night. Donald Trump/Truth Social

While Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were transported to the U.S. to stand trial for cocaine importation and weapons charges, Trump has not been shy about being motivated by a desire to gain access to Venezuela’s proven oil reserves, which are the largest in the world.

“The oil companies are going to go in, they are going to spend money, we are going to take back the oil, frankly, we should’ve taken back a long time ago,” Trump said after Maduro and his wife had been taken out of the country.

“A lot of money is coming out of the ground, we are going to be reimbursed for everything we spend.”

Maduro is being held in New York's Metropolitian Detention Center as he awaits trial. XNY/Star Max/GC Images