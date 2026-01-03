Trump, 79, Launches 2 A.M. Military Assault on Venezuela

President Donald Trump ordered American strikes on sites inside Venezuela, including military facilities, U.S. officials told CBS News, triggering the pre-dawn explosions that ripped through Caracas and sharply escalating the Trump administration’s campaign against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The strikes, carried out early Saturday, marked a significant escalation of U.S. military action beyond previous maritime operations and isolated attacks, confirming that the pre-dawn blasts heard across the Venezuelan capital were the result of direct American intervention, according to CBS News reporters Jennifer Jacobs and Jim LaPorta, citing U.S. officials.

Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

Trump authorized U.S. military commanders to carry out strikes inside Venezuela several days ago, according to U.S. officials cited by CBS News. Military planners had been prepared to move as early as Christmas Day, but other operations took priority, the sources said.

According to the officials, U.S. airstrikes targeting ISIS-linked militants in Nigeria were deemed more urgent at the time, delaying the Venezuela operation.

In the days after Christmas, additional strike windows opened, but the mission was postponed in part because of weather conditions. U.S. military leaders wanted conditions that would maximize the likelihood of success before giving the final go-ahead, the officials told CBS News.

Smoke raises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

At least seven blasts were reported just before 2 a.m. local time, according to residents and journalists from Reuters, the Associated Press, and CNN. Videos circulating online showed scenes of darkness, chaos, and plumes of smoke over the city as residents took to social media.

Witnesses also reported the roar of low-flying aircraft overhead, and several neighborhoods, especially in southern Caracas, near a major military base, have reportedly lost electricity. Journalists on the ground confirmed the repeated detonations and aircraft noise, but Venezuelan authorities have not yet provided any official public comment.

The blasts landed amid escalating geopolitical tensions between Venezuela and the United States, where U.S. military forces have recently intensified operations targeting alleged “narco-terrorist” networks in the region. Maduro has previously accused the U.S. of aggression and interference, even as, days earlier, his government signaled willingness to negotiate on counter-drug cooperation.

There are no confirmed reports of casualties or verified damage assessments at this time.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a longtime critic of Trump, posted an alert to social media just minutes after the explosions were first reported. “Caracas is under attack right now,” he wrote. “Alert the world: Venezuela has been attacked! They are bombarding with missiles. The OAS and the UN must meet immediately.”

He followed that post up just six minutes later with video of the attacks on Caracas, noting, “Colombia, now a member of the United Nations Security Council, must be convened immediately to establish the international legality of the aggression against Venezuela.”

Colombia desde ayer es miembro del Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas, debe ser convocado de inmediato. Establecer la legalidad internacional de la agresión sobre Venezuela.



El PMU está activado en Cúcuta y el plan operacional en la frontera.https://t.co/SKpEf2ZF8T — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 3, 2026