‘Daily Show’ Humiliates JD Vance Over 9/11 Blunders

The Daily Show has ripped into JD Vance’s bizarre remarks on the 9/11 attacks, as the 25th anniversary approaches.

At a campaign event in Michigan, Vice President JD Vance noted that “we’re about to celebrate the 25th year” of the historic terror attacks.

Rotating TV anchor Michael Kosta did not let Vance’s eyebrow-raising choice of words go unchecked.

Kosta said, “Yeah, OK, well, we’re not going to celebrate it, JD.”

“Happy 9/11, everyone! I brought Rice Krispie towers,” he joked, as the crowd both groaned and giggled.

The Daily Show mocked the Vice President's bizarre choice of words. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“JD Vance sounds like me when there’s a Jewish holiday coming up. Happy Yom Kippur. Is this a happy one?” Kosta quipped. “OK, so we’re not going to celebrate 9/11, but we are going to commemorate 9/11.”

Vance, 42, will attend the memorial at Ground Zero in New York City, but the president himself will skip it. All four living former U.S. presidents—Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush—will be attending the commemoration at the World Trade Center.

The remaining tower of New York's World Trade Center dissolves in a cloud of dust and debris about a half hour after the first twin tower collapsed. Ray Stubblebine/Ray Stubblebine, REUTERS

When asked why Donald Trump, 80, isn’t attending the historic event, Vance provided a bizarre response at a White House media briefing.

“You have a vice president, and you have a president…we’d like to be three or four places on 9/11, but you can’t have one person be in multiple locations at the exact same time,” he said.

“We just decided as a team that I would go to New York for 9/11,” Vance added, “and the president would stay here in D.C. to commemorate what happened at the Pentagon, because that was a critical part of the tragedy of 9/11 as well.”

Vance then used his platform to attempt an ill-timed slam against Biden, adding, “I’m sure that we’ll have many, many intense intellectual conversations and, um, you know, it’ll be great.”

9/11 hero's brother Fred Guttenberg lashes out at JD Vance on X. X

While Vance will attend the memorial, reports suggest he will not speak.

The Daily Show dedicated the rest of Wednesday night’s segment to unpacking MAGA’s vile response to New York City Mayor Mamdani attending the 9/11 memorial event. After playing disturbing clips of several mouthpieces, including former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani, Kosta delivered an apt takedown of the blatant Islamophobia.

“If you ask me, the idea that 9/11 is about Muslims versus America isn’t just wrong,” said Kosta. “It’s accepting Osama bin Laden’s vision of the world.”

“And the fact that, 25 years after 9/11, we have a New York-grown Muslim mayor leading our remembrance proves to the world that al-Qaeda didn’t win. New York won,” he added to loud cheers.