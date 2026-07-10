‘Daily Show’ Humiliates Trump Over Air Force One Fiasco

Donald Trump’s Air Force One embarrassment has become the subject of late-night derision, with Daily Show host Ronny Chieng mocking the president for taking “an extra emotional support plane” on his travels.

The 80-year-old president had to swap planes while leaving the NATO summit in Turkey on Wednesday. Instead of taking his new Air Force One, a gift from the Qatari government, the president was forced to take an older version of the plane because of security concerns about the new aircraft.

President Donald Trump walks down the stairs during a stop to switch to the Qatari-gifted Air Force One after arriving in the U.K. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“OK, first off, how do you fly back on a different plane?” Chieng asked in response. “Did they bring both Air Force Ones? Is that why there’s no gas in the world anymore? Because the president flies with an extra emotional support plane?”

“Also, you know what happens anytime they switch planes on you, OK? Trump definitely lost his luggage. He’s calling them, like, ‘Hey, did you guys find a box? It says Epstein Files. Don’t open it!’” the Daily Show anchor quipped.

Chieng then offered some advice to the president and his administration on Trump’s transportation choices. “This is why, when it comes to the most important plane in the world, you don’t go certified pre-owned,” he said.

“America should spring for a new one. And Trump should give the Qatar plane to—I don’t know, give it to Southwest,” he continued, displaying a doctored picture of Air Force One with the logo for budget flyer, Southwest Airlines.

The new Air Force One has been criticized for its fast-track refurb. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The comedian and Crazy Rich Asians actor suggested he could take one for the team. “I’ll fly in it. I don’t care if they spy on me,” said Chieng. “What are you going to do, find out I’m watching my own movies on the entertainment system? I’m not ashamed. I’m great in them.”

According to reports, the gifted plane lacked systems and defenses required to manage conflict. As Trump resumed his war in Iran this week, the plane’s capabilities became of significant concern. A former national security official told MS NOW that the $400 million Qatari plane was “built for aesthetics, not mission.”