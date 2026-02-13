Donald Trump has been handed the only inaugural award that really counts by his diehard fans on The Daily Show.

On Wednesday, the Washington Coal Club presented the president with the “Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal” award, Peabody Energy boss Jim Grech handing Trump a bronze trophy featuring a tiny statue of a coal miner at the top.

“And so soon after winning the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize!” host Jordan Klepper joked on Thursday night’s episode of The Daily Show. In December, Trump was awarded a “peace prize” dreamt up by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to console him for missing out on the Nobel Peace Prize.

Klepper then produced a gold award created by the show specifically for America’s neediest president. “And if you’re thinking this guy sure wins a lot of awards that were created just this year for him in particular, you’re right.”

“That’s why tonight, we’re proud to present President Trump with the Inaugural Award for Winning the Most Inaugural Awards. Congratulations to our one and only nominee,” he said.

During his acceptance speech on Wednesday, the president’s health once again came under the spotlight as he slurred his words and was caught muttering. “I’m proud to officially name the undispuut...” Trump said.

“Seems like your brain is disputing it as you speak,” Klepper responded after playing a clip of Trump’s speech.

“Now, if this was a toddler saying their first words, I’d be actually very impressed. But for a president of the United States who’s actively having an aneurysm, I’m also pretty impressed, which is why I’m presenting you with our inaugural, best “undisputable” award," Klepper continued, mumbling his words as he mimicked the president.

Klepper called out the “fake award,” saying, “They just made this up for Trump to secure profits for the coal industry.”

The president signed an executive order directing the Pentagon to begin buying more electricity from coal plants. He also announced $175 million in federal funding to improve coal plants across West Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and Kentucky.