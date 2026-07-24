‘Daily Show’ Reveals Trump’s Embarrassing New Problem

President Donald Trump, 80, is having trouble holding the attention of the people who attend his rallies.

Footage of the crowd at a rally this week in Marietta, Georgia, showed people behind the president restlessly looking around as he droned on, The Daily Show pointed out.

“After 10 years of Trump rallies you can kind of tell that he’s not moving crowds the way he used to,” host Desi Lydic said. “The people there were yawning, they were bored, not even looking at him.”

A man at a rally in Georgia yawns as Trump speaks for over an hour. YouTube/The Daily Show

The shots of the crowd Lydic cut to show a listless group of people, looking in various directions and, in one man’s case, visibly covering his mouth as he yawned.

“This one kid was just on his phone half the time,” she continued. “Come on, Donald, you gotta win this crowd back!”

Lydic theorized that part of the problem was that Trump has lost his knack for connecting with people through gimmicky names for his initiatives, highlighting a section of Trump’s speech where he talked about a new healthcare policy.

Protesters gather along the route of a motorcade carrying U.S. President Donald Trump as he travels to deliver remarks on the "Trump Accounts" tax-advantaged investment program at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“We will pass the great healthcare plan, it’s called Our Great Healthcare Plan, that’s the name of it,” Trump says in the clip.

Trump’s rallies are famously long, with the president often speaking for over an hour on any and all topics that enter his head.

On Wednesday in Georgia, he spoke for almost an hour and 15 minutes to a packed high school gym.

He was there to promote his “Trump Accounts” plan and to boost the campaigns of Rep. Mike Collins, who is running for the Senate against incumbent Democrat Jon Ossoff and gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson.

Children rest on the floor as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to mark the launch of "Trump Accounts" in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 6, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The audience behind Trump in the stands at first appeared enthusiastic, but as time ticked by, they became more and more lethargic.

The rollout of the Trump Accounts began with a press conference in the Oval Office where at least one of the children recruited to help promote the policy fell asleep during Trump’s remarks.

Reached for comment, White House spokesman Davis Ingle denied the obvious visual evidence that people were bored at the rally.

“Only the glue-sniffing degenerates at the failing Daily Beast would claim President Trump’s rallies aren’t electrifying and wildly popular—and that’s because they suffer from a severe, crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted their peanut-sized brains," he said.

Ingle, 32, is a communications graduate of Florida’s Southeastern University, where his father, Kent Ingle, a Newsmax contributor, is president. The school boasts that the majority of its students attend online or through extension courses at 200 “partner sites,” which do not have to be accredited.