‘Daily Show’ Roasts Donald Trump, 79, for Dozing Off Mid-‘B***job’

The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic ripped into the latest case of Donald Trump apparently falling asleep in public.

At a Cabinet meeting Tuesday alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump could be seen dozing off while Rubio was praising his foreign policy skills. The moment only added to the growing concerns around the 79-year-old president’s cognitive health.

US President Donald Trump attends a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on December 2, 2025. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

“It was in the middle of a cabinet meeting where [Trump] somehow kept falling asleep while people worked really hard to kiss his a--,” Lydic said in her monologue Tuesday.

Lydic showed the clip of Trump falling asleep while Rubio raved about him. She responded, “Geez, normally dudes fall asleep after someone blows them."

Lydic joked further, “If you’re falling asleep mid-b---job, you should see a doctor.”

Desi Lydic also went after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for evading responsibility for an alleged war crime he directed against a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean.

“Oh my God,” Lydic said. “I can’t believe Pete Hegseth might be going down for war crimes. I thought for sure it’d be a hit and run while running away from another hit and run.”

The Daily Show, Desi Lydic talking about Pete Hegseth. Comedy Central

Hegseth is accused of instructing soldiers to bomb the two remaining survivors of the deadly strike against the vessel, as reported by The Washington Post on Friday.

In a social media post Monday, Hegseth appeared to be shifting the blame for the strikes over to Admiral Frank Mitchell Bradley, the commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command. “I stand by him and the combat decisions he has made — on the September 2 mission and all others since," Hegseth wrote.

“What a little b---h,” Lydic said.

Hegseth said he supports the combat decisions Bradley has made. X/PeteHegseth

Lydic continued, “Blaming someone by pretending to praise them? ‘I stand by him and all the decisions he made on his own while I was out of the room.’“

“I also love how Pete’s also pre-blaming Bradley for ‘all the others since,’” said Lydic.