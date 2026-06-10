‘Daily Show’ Sounds Alarm on Trump’s Disturbing Sleep Problem

Donald Trump’s propensity to fall asleep in public places is getting more obvious by the day, as The Daily Show pointed out.

The president appeared to doze off during the NBA Finals, which he attended in New York on Monday to the city’s dismay. Pictures captured Trump, 79, nodding off while sitting next to Knicks owner and MAGA supporter James Dolan.

“Trump grabs a nap during game three. When you’re a star, they let you do it,” The Daily Show anchor Desi Lydic began.

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep next to Knicks owner James Dolan as they attended Game Three of the NBA Finals. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Lydic ripped into the president’s appearance at the event, saying, “In attendance last night was the only New Yorker who spends more time in court than the Knicks, President Donald Jumpshot Trump.

“Whether you like that Trump was there or not, he is a lifelong Knicks fan, so he wasn’t going to let some haters stop him from enjoying every second of the game.” The show then panned to footage of the president with his eyes closed at the game.

Fans made their feelings known to Donald Trump even before the game started. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

Lydic booed in response, prompting laughter from the audience.

“Sir, you can’t sleep through the game,” exclaimed Lydic.

“You’re the president, not game three referee Mark Davis,” she continued, in a brutal nod to the NBA referee who officiated the game.

Trump was booed by the crowd at Madison Square Garden. Al Bello/Getty Images

Lydic also touched on the cold reception Trump received at Madison Square Garden, saying the president got a very “New York welcome.” Fans greeted the president with protests and “incessant” booing, as The Daily Show displayed.

“Do you know what it means to have every single person in New York booing you?” asked the anchor. “Even a guy taking a s--t on the subway will have one New Yorker cheering him on.”