Co-Star Laughs Off John Stamos’ Controversial Cancer Post

Full House actor Dave Coulier addressed the backlash from John Stamos’ post supporting his cancer journey in a statement posted to Instagram Tuesday.

Stamos posted photos of himself wearing a bald cap while shaving Coulier’s head. After a wave of backlash, Coulier addressed the “negative comments” in the wake of Stamos’ post.

“This is how we are handling a very tough time,” the actor wrote. “I’m a comedian and humor is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap—being a true loving friend and brother.”

Coulier was recently diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

“I’ve heard from so many people who have been inspired enough by my words and actions to say that they are going to check in with their doctors and get mammograms, a colonoscopy or a prostate exam. I’m still laughing in the face of adversity,” Coulier wrote.

“I lost my sister, Sharon, my mother, Arlen, and my niece, Shannon to cancer, we tried to stay positive, and we made each other laugh through the worst of it,” he continued. “So, I’m choosing to spread the word about early cancer detective to help people. That’s just who I am.”

Stamos posted his tribute to Coulier a week after he announced his diagnosis. “Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro,” he captioned the post, which was immediately slammed as “insulting.”

New York Post