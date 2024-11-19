Celebrity

Co-Star Laughs Off John Stamos’ Controversial Cancer Post

FULL SUPPORT

John Stamos donned a bald cap in solidarity with “Full House” co-star Dave Coulier, who has stage 3 cancer.

Grace Harrington
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

TODAY -- Pictured: Dave Coulier on Tuesday July 12, 2022 --
NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Full House actor Dave Coulier addressed the backlash from John Stamos’ post supporting his cancer journey in a statement posted to Instagram Tuesday.

Stamos posted photos of himself wearing a bald cap while shaving Coulier’s head. After a wave of backlash, Coulier addressed the “negative comments” in the wake of Stamos’ post.

“This is how we are handling a very tough time,” the actor wrote. “I’m a comedian and humor is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap—being a true loving friend and brother.”

Coulier was recently diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

“I’ve heard from so many people who have been inspired enough by my words and actions to say that they are going to check in with their doctors and get mammograms, a colonoscopy or a prostate exam. I’m still laughing in the face of adversity,” Coulier wrote.

“I lost my sister, Sharon, my mother, Arlen, and my niece, Shannon to cancer, we tried to stay positive, and we made each other laugh through the worst of it,” he continued. “So, I’m choosing to spread the word about early cancer detective to help people. That’s just who I am.”

John Stamos Slammed for Tribute to Co-Star’s Cancer BattleMISGUIDED
Grace Harrington
John Stamos and Dave Coulier attend Cinespia's screening of 'Some Like It Hot' held at Hollywood Forever on August 19, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Stamos posted his tribute to Coulier a week after he announced his diagnosis. “Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro,” he captioned the post, which was immediately slammed as “insulting.”

Read it at New York Post
Grace Harrington

Grace Harrington

Breaking News Intern

grace.harrington@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
obsessedCher Says Ex-Husband Sonny Bono ‘Took All My Money’ in New Memoir
William Vaillancourt
obsessedSecrets of ‘National Treasure’ Revealed—20 Years Later
Simon Bland
obsessedKen Burns’ Leonardo da Vinci Series Gets Dishy About His Homosexuality
Jordan Hoffman
obsessedCher Drops F-Bomb on ‘The Today Show’ as She Shares Advice From Lucille Ball About Her Ex Sonny Bono
Sean Craig
obsessedOne of the Year’s Best Sex Scenes Is in a Surprising Film
Barry Levitt