‘SNL’ Star Makes Blunt Confession About His Castmates

Saturday Night Live alum David Spade made a frank confession about professional jealousy on the sets of the sketch comedy show.

On a new episode of his podcast, Fly on the Wall, Spade chatted with fellow SNL alum Dana Carvey and Emmy-winning actor Tony Hale.

“When you go to SNL, and then you’re hearing all these whispers of like, someone’s getting on [the air] more there, I would actively admit I was jealous,” laughed Spade in conversation with the two comedians.

Kevin Nealon, Chris Farley, and David Spade on the show. NBC

The 62-year-old actor and comedian rose to fame as a cast member on SNL. Initially joining as a writer in 1990, Spade later became a cast member and remained on the show until 1996.

Spade shared the stage with Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, Chris Rock, and Rob Schneider. The SNL colleagues became known as the “Bad Boys of SNL” during the 90s and remained close friends and collaborators for decades.

The Emmy-and Golden Globe–nominated actor went on to star in several Sandler productions, including the Grown Ups franchise, Grandma’s Boy, Jack & Jill, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, and The Benchwarmers.

David Spade and the late Chris Farley were close friends after meeting on “SNL.” Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Reflecting on their time on SNL, Spade said he tell Sandler, “‘F---, that was funny, I’m so jealous,’ because that’s sort of like at least acknowledging something was good or makes you better to go, OK...”

The Grown Ups actor said this acknowledgment helped him professionally. “SNL was more about upping my own game,” he explained.

In his memoir, Spade delved into the ups and downs of being a cast member on SNL. Speaking to Esquire about the book, Spade said there were “a lot” of laughs amongst cast members, but “for some reason people just like to read about the less fun times on that show.”

Speaking of his own role and characters, the actor said, “I was just an amusing person who happened to be on it. You didn’t need to be a song and dance man on SNL, but you needed a lot of s--t.”

“I eventually got better and understood it better,” he added. “On the other hand, I think I did OK after SNL because I wasn’t so cartoony and character-y, you know? And for some performers, it can be hard to adjust to a drier delivery after SNL—and that’s what I like better.”