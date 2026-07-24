Celebrity

David Spade Reveals How Chris Farley Felt About Losing Iconic Role

JUST MISSED IT

Chris Farley came closer than anyone knew to playing one of Jim Carrey’s most memorable parts.

Dana Herrnstadt
Dana Herrnstadt  

Editorial Intern, Obsessed

Chris Farley “didn’t love” that he had to pass on starring in The Cable Guy in order to film Black Sheep, David Spade revealed in a new episode of his Fly on the Wall podcast.

Farley was attached to the title role in The Cable Guy when Columbia Pictures bought the script in 1994 and was set to make $3 million dollars on the film. The Saturday Night Live star signed on to do Tommy Boy that same year, which involved a two-picture deal with Paramount.

David Spade and Chris Farley
David Spade and Chris Farley starred together in “Tommy Boy” and then “Black Sheep.” Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

He ultimately had to step away from Cable Guy to film Black Sheep as a result, and the job went to Jim Carrey, who played an intrusive TV technician opposite Matthew Broderick.

“We were riding off of Tommy Boy‚” said Spade, who co-starred with Farley both on SNL and in the 1995 comedy hit. “We’re just like, ‘We’re just doing Tommy Boy again with a different title. It’s fun. Let’s do it.’ I mean, everyone’s fine with it. We all know the scam. We’re just going to be out there acting stupid again.”

Asked by guest Jake Johnson whether Farley was “p---ed” or “fine with it” when he learned he had to turn down The Cable Guy, Spade revealed, “He didn’t love it.”

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 31: The movie "Tommy Boy", directed by Peter Segal. Seen here from left, Chris Farley as Tommy Callahan and Rob Lowe as Paul Barrish. Initial theatrical release March 31, 1995. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
Chris Farley as Tommy Callahan and Rob Lowe as Paul Barrish in “Tommy Boy.” CBS via Getty Images

Spade also said that before Black Sheep was official, Farley tried not-so-subtly to delay its production.

“‘You know,’” said Spade, impersonating Farley, “‘if you don’t think it’s ready we can always do it next summer,’” adding that was “so obvious” what he was trying to do.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 26: Jim Carrey accepts the Honorary Cesar Award during the 51st Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 26, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Jim Carrey ended up playing the role that Farley had to turn down. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Ultimately, Farley’s delays tactics didn’t work and he had no choice but to make the de facto Tommy Boy sequel with Spade instead of starring in what ended up being Carrey’s first box office failure—despite becoming the first actor to make $20 million upfront for the movie.

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Dana Herrnstadt

Dana Herrnstadt

Editorial Intern, Obsessed

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