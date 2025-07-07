Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are heading for divorce after six years of marriage.

The actress’ husband filed for divorce on Monday July 7, according to court documents first reported by TMZ. Phypers cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the pair’s split and listed July 4 as their separation date.

The court documents further indicate that Phypers, an actor-turned-businessman who founded a holistic healing center in California, is additionally seeking spousal support from Richards and has asked to keep their assets and debts separate.

Phypers (L) filed for divorce on Monday, July 7. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Representatives for Richards did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The estranged couple first began dating in 2017 and got married a year later in September 2018. Phypers often made guest appearances during Richards’ stint on Bravo staple The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and later appeared in the actress’ reality series Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

Prior to his marriage with Richards, Phypers was married to Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan. They finalized their divorce in 2018.

Richards was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Richards was famously formerly married to actor Charlie Sheen. The pair first met in 2000 while filming Steve Rash’s Good Advice and later tied the knot in 2002.