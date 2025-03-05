Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Reviews
Denise Richards Makes ‘Wild’ Return to Reality TV on Bravo
WILD THING
But is “Denise Richards & Her Wild Things” as juicy as you’d hope?
Caroline Siede
Published
Mar. 4 2025
10:00PM EST
Nicole Weingart/E! Entertainment
Caroline Siede
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Celebrity
Stars of Iconic ‘80s Romcom Did Actually Sleep Together
Kenneal Patterson
Celebrity
Demi Moore Breaks Her Silence on Surprise Oscars Loss
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Celebrity
The Messiest, Most Heinous Oscar Party Dresses
Clare Donaldson
Celebrity
Zoë Saldaña Forced to Apologize Immediately After Oscar Win
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Celebrity
All the Most Heinous Outfits From This Year’s Academy Awards
Yasmeen Hamadeh