Denzel Washington got into a heated exchange with a photographer on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet Monday.

The Oscar-winning actor was celebrating the world premiere of his latest collaboration with director Spike Lee, Highest 2 Lowest, when a photographer reportedly grabbed him, according to The New York Post.

It appeared that the photographer was trying to get Washington’s attention, who turned around and yelled at him to stop. The Post adds that the photographer seemingly laughed in response and grabbed Washington’s arm again, prompting him to further set his boundaries with the photographer.

Washington then stuck his finger in the photographer’s face and said: “Stop it.”

The photographer seemingly laughed after Washington confronted him. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A representative for Washington did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The Equalizer star was also surprised Monday with an honorary Palme d’Or, an esteemed accolade from the decorated film festival that’s only ever been previously presented 21 times.

Denzel Washington appeared to have a tense exchange on the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. 🎥: Getty pic.twitter.com/NirZELEloi — New York Post (@nypost) May 19, 2025

“This is a total surprise for me, so I’m emotional. It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again, brother from another mother, and to be here once again in Cannes,” Washington said while accepting the award Monday. “We’re a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well. We’re just blessed beyond measure. I’m blessed beyond measure. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all.”

(L-R) Aubrey Joseph, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee and ASAP Rocky celebrated the world premiere of “Highest 2 Lowest” Monday. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Highest 2 Lowest marks Washington and Lee’s first film together in almost 20 years.

It’s the pair’s fifth collaboration together following Mo’ Better Blues (1990), Malcolm X (1992), He Got Game (1998), and Inside Man (2006).

The crime thriller is an English-language reinterpretation of legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 film High and Low. Its ensemble cast includes Washington, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, and rappers Ice Spice and A$AP Rocky.

It’s slated to be released in theaters Aug. 22.