‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Star Addresses ‘Misinformation’ About Set Firings

Anne Hathaway addressed speculation that certain models were fired from The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The actress, who reprises her role as Andy Sachs in the highly anticipated sequel alongside Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt, jumped in unprompted during her Monday appearance on Good Morning America to address rumors that models were dismissed from the film’s set, after she told producers that they all shouldn’t look so “skeletal.”

“Nobody lost their jobs,” Hathaway told the hosts. “It was just this kind of quick thing that happened on set, and now it’s become a much bigger story. And actually, I do want to mention there’s like some a little misinformation getting out there right now, that people were fired because of the size inclusivity and that just didn’t happen.”

The actress, who reprises her role as Andy Sachs in the highly anticipated sequel alongside Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt. IMDb

Streep told Harper’s Bazaar in March that Hathaway “secured promises” from the producers that the models in the film would be size-inclusive. Streep said the models were “alarmingly thin,” and that Hathaway was “a stand-up girl” for addressing it.

x/screengrab.

x/screengrab.

Hathaway later explained to Variety that, given the “context of the scene” in question, it “would be so much more enjoyable for the audience if we had just a wider range of bodies on display, because all different shapes are beautiful,” and that before she spoke up, they had only “traditionally model-sized” women on set. Hathaway said that producers were swift, and “made it happen in like an hour,” which led to social media speculation that the thinner models had been fired.

Hathaway said that her suggestion to make a runway scene include more than “traditionally model-sized” models did not lead to their firings. Courtesy Disney+

She insisted Monday that rather than getting people fired, the move “in fact, it created more jobs, and it was just about making sure that so many different body types saw themselves in a moment in the script where—and it’s so hard ‘cause I can’t say what the scene is about—but like, there’s a song that Gaga wrote, and it’s a beautiful, amazing song. And it is better when you see so many different types of bodies up there with that.”