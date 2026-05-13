‘Devil Wears Prada’ Star’s Wife Blasts Producers for ‘Brutal’ Edit

The Devil Wears Prada 2’s edit of Australian actor Patrick Brammall’s character won’t be ignored by his wife, actress Harriet Dyer, who slammed producers in his defense on Tuesday.

Brammall, 50, stars in The Devil Wears Prada 2 as Peter, the love interest for Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs. Like Nate, Andy’s boyfriend-turned-ex in the 2006 film, played by Entourage star Adrian Grenier, Peter has become a punching bag for fans because of his flat character arc.

The character was so disliked that Cosmopolitan published a review of the film titled, “Andy’s one-dimensional boyfriend in Devil Wears Prada 2 is an insult to single women everywhere.”

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Dyer, 37, took issue with the article, calling out the film’s producers directly in a comment under Cosmopolitan’s Instagram post, which referred to her husband’s character as “Andy’s Useless Boyfriend.”

“Mean post,” she wrote. “They cut scenes out. The edit is brutal.”

Dyer, who costars with her husband in the Paramount+ show Colin From Accounts, even noted that the scene containing the paparazzi photos of her husband and Hathaway, 43, had been nearly entirely cut from the film.

“I liked him. And I married him,” she concluded.

Dyer blamed producers for the “mean” reception to her husband’s character. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

In the article, writer Megan Wallace says Brammall’s character is “as one-dimensional as they come,” and argues that his flatness was an intentional move by the movie’s producers to avoid a repeat of the years-long running jokes about Nate.

“It seems like the creators of the sequel decided to swap Nate for a paper-thin man whose sole function is to remind us that employed, single men do exist,” Wallace states.

In the new movie, Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs gets a new, though no more interesting, love interest. Courtesy Disney+

Fans of Brammall and the film were quick to defend the actor, some before Dyer herself commented.

“Patrick Brammall is an angel. I reckon they cut scenes out,” one fan speculated.

“So long as he isn’t having a hissy fit about her missing his birthday for a work event, it’s fine,” another added, referring to Nate’s blowup at Andy in the first film.

Dyer’s callout of the sequel’s producers comes just weeks after she called out her husband on Instagram, too.

In a post captioned “trust no one,” she posted a video montage of her husband’s Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour clips with Hathaway. In the video, Brammall says, “Playing someone who has to fall in love with Anne Hathaway is a tough gig,” before agreeing that she’s “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Dyer cuts to her own perplexed reaction, and then to a montage of her and Brammall’s relationship, marriage, and family, set to Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven.”

Dyer’s jokes aside, she isn’t the only one with disappointments to express surrounding the long-awaited sequel.

Nate and Adrian Grenier, the actor who played him, became the butt of every "Devil Wears Prada" joke for two decades following the film's release in 2006. Courtesy 20th Century Fox

Grenier, 49, who was not called upon to reprise his role, expressed his dismay at the rejection in March.

“I also understand that there’s some backlash with Nate, so that might have something to do with it,” he told Page Six. “Either way, it’s a disappointment.”