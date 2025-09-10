‘Dick Tracy’ and ‘RoboCop’ Star Dead at 81

Neil Summers, a veteran Hollywood stuntman who transitioned into acting, has died at 81. The English-born performer was best known for playing The Rodent in the 1990 crime-action movie Dick Tracy, and Dougy in the 1987 sci-fi action film RoboCop. Summers died last Thursday at his home in Kanab, Utah, TMZ reported, citing family friend David Friedman. He is said to have been surrounded by loved ones. Though an official cause of death has not been released, Summers is believed to have died of natural causes, according to TMZ. Beyond Dick Tracy, Summers’ filmography also includes appearances in films like The Shawshank Redemption and My Name Is Nobody. He acted in numerous TV shows, including Gunsmoke, Bonanza, and The Fall Guy, according to his IMDb page. As a stuntman, he worked on set with Elvis Presley, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood, according to Daily Mail. Among his credits are Holes, Bedazzled, U.S. Marshalls, Harry and the Hendersons, Howard the Duck, Better Off Dead, The Outlaw Josey Wales, El Dorado, and two Naked Gun films. Summers doubled for actors such as Warren Oates, Roddy McDowall, Michael Anderson Jr., and Michael J. Pollard. He is survived by his longtime partner, Karen, as well as his sister, niece, and nephew, TMZ reported.