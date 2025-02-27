Trailers

Did ‘Shrek 5′ Characters Go Under the Knife for the New Sequel?

THANKS, I HATE IT

The new animation has them looking nipped and tucked—and fans are not pleased.

Clare Donaldson
Clare Donaldson 

Editorial Intern

A still from the trailer for 'Shrek 5'
YouTube Screenshot/Universal Pictures /YouTube Screenshot/Universal Pictures
Clare Donaldson

Clare Donaldson

Editorial Intern

clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
ReviewsKate Hudson’s ‘Running Point’ Is ‘Succession’ Meets ‘Ted Lasso’
Abby Monteil
The Last LaughOscars Legend Tells All About Hardest Host to Work With
Matt Wilstein
CelebrityJustin Bieber Denies Drug Allegations by Rapping About Getting High
Clare Donaldson
CelebrityGene Hackman’s Family Reveals What They Believe Caused His Death
Liam Archacki
RecapsA Real Housewives ‘Tacky, Low, Classless’ Dinner Party for the Ages
Alec Karam