Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trailers
Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Trailer Actually Looks Adorable
OHANA MEANS FAMILY
Everyone’s favorite little blue alien is finally getting his big screen moment.
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
Updated
Mar. 12 2025
1:55PM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 12 2025
1:54PM EDT
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Industry News
‘Snow White’ Premiere Curtailed by Disney After Actresses’ Controversies
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Hot Takes
Ray Nicholson: Jack Nicholson’s Son Comes Out of Nepo Baby Shadow
Andrew Crump
Hot Takes
‘The White Lotus’ Says What We’re All Thinking About Actors’ Looks
Laura Wheatman Hill
The Last Laugh
The Deeply Normal Person Behind TV’s Most ‘Insane Maniac’
Matt Wilstein
Reviews
Brian Cox’s Erect Penis Can’t Save This Dreadful Movie
Nick Schager