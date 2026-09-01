Dolly Parton Memorial Site Hit With Shocking Vandalism

Dolly Parton’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last night was left with large scratches through her name after an act of vandalism hit the site that has become a memorial to the late star.

A fan also revealed that flowers were missing from the area, which had become an unofficial memorial site after Parton died on August 25 at 80. KNX News reported on X that crews are repairing the damage.

“Repairs are underway at Dolly Parton’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it was vandalized,” the tweet read. “Video on social media showed Parton’s name scratched off. No word on any suspects, but has anyone seen Jolene lately?”

Construction crews repair Dolly Parton’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after a fan reported vandalism. ABC7

Parton received her star in 1984 in a rare dual-ceremony with Sylvester Stallone, who co-starred in her film Rhinestone. Since her death, mourners have been leaving flowers, notes, candles, and other tributes to the country icon on her star.

A woman named Lore Corona posted a video on social media Monday saying she and her daughters discovered the vandalism while visiting the star to leave flowers.

“Somebody decided to do this about 10 minutes before we got here,” the woman said in the video. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Makeshift memorial sites have sprung up across the country after Parton's death on August 25. REUTERS/Seth Herald Seth Herald/REUTERS

According to her post, a custodian told Corona that a woman kicked around some of the candles at the scene, and “with the shards of one scratched the star.”

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce spokesperson Ana Martinez told TMZ that Parton’s star was already cracked, and the Hollywood Historic Trust had previously scheduled repairs for Tuesday.