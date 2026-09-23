Dolly Parton’s $450 Million Estate Rocked by Feud With ‘Violent’ Nephew

The fallout over Dolly Parton’s estate is raging on.

Dolly Parton’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was the music legend’s longtime head of security and announced her death, has now been accused by Parton’s manager of threats and extortion.

A lawsuit has been filed by She’s Alive, LLC (SAL), which Parton created to protect her legacy after she died, detailing Seaver’s alleged threats and requesting a temporary restraining order, which was granted on Sept. 22.

After Seaver and his security companies were fired from Parton’s properties last week, new court filings accuse him of orchestrating “an obscene, deliberate and escalating campaign of threats” to acquire funds from his aunt’s estate. Forbes estimated that Parton’s net worth to be $450 million in 2025.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the complaint was filed by Parton’s manager, Danny Nozell, outlining how her nephew began “invoking his self-proclaimed military-contractor experience, access to weapons, and capacity for violence” to secure his demands.

“As the entity entrusted by Ms. Parton to protect and promote her life’s work for future generations, SAL must cultivate a safe work environment for employees, advisors, and partners, free from intimidation or hostility—particularly intimidation by an armed former security contractor,” reads one of the filings. The complaint alleged that Seaver “will continue to inflict fear, to destabilize SAL’s operations, and to cause further irreparable harm” unless stopped.

Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced the country icon's death. YouTube/Dolly Parton

One complaint said that Seaver threatened at least one Dollywood business, writing in a text message: “Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I’m going to f--- everyone. I am about to become the hand of retribution for my entire family.”

In other exchanges, Seaver described himself as “a killer.” “All I do is warfare ... everyone needs to be worried about what I might do,” he wrote. According to the New York Times, Seaver also claimed he sold $27 million in arms to the Haitian police on the day Parton died.

American country music star Dolly Parton died at age 80 last month. Cathal McNaughton/REUTERS

He also told Nozell that he would “set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly’s brand partnerships and telling the violations these people have done on us.” He said the estate should “pay” him in order to stop this.

Seaver’s threats reportedly began right before Parton’s death. The Queen of Country died on August 25 after a short battle with cancer, which only her closest relatives and inner circle were made aware of.

Seaver had inherited the role of Parton’s security lead from his father, Larry Seaver. He is the son of Larry and Cassie Parton, one of Parton’s younger sisters. Seaver maintained his role for over two decades, protecting Parton and her residences, both professional and personal.

Seaver has denied the claims, calling out Nozell and Pinnacle Bank, which have managed Parton’s administration and operations since the singer’s death. He told TMZ that he and his team “remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much.”

Upon his firing, Seaver and his team said they were “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions.”

Regarding the new lawsuit, Seaver has denied claims of imitation and extortion.

Dolly Parton's nephew served as her head of security for over two decades. Ron Davis/Getty Images

“I am a career soldier and military contractor and do conduct arms deals for foreign governments. I am a security professional and I am a killer,” he said. “However, nothing in this lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by.”

Seaver claimed he was speaking “frankly” with Nozell, “who I thought was my friend,” he said.

“A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving.”