Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Celebrity
Dolly Parton’s Famously Private Husband of 60 Years Dies at 82
REST IN PEACE
The couple have been together for nearly six decades.
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Updated
Mar. 3 2025
8:36PM EST
/
Published
Mar. 3 2025
8:03PM EST
Terry Wyatt/WireImage
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Celebrity
The Messiest, Most Heinous Oscar Party Dresses
Clare Donaldson
Reviews
It Was All Downhill After That Thrilling Oscars Opening
Kevin Fallon
Celebrity
All the Most Heinous Outfits From This Year’s Academy Awards
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Celebrity
Zoë Saldaña Forced to Apologize Immediately After Oscar Win
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Celebrity
Conan O’Brien Roasts Oscars Pariah Karla Sofía Gascón to Her Face
Matt Wilstein