Dolly Parton’s Parting Gift to Music Is a Stunning New Cover

Dolly Parton’s tribute to her country roots and the Stanley Brothers is the first new song to be released since she died at 80 in August.

Parton’s cover of the Stanley Brothers’ “Bound to Ride” is part of a compilation of covers from country greats honoring the band.

Where the Soul Never Dies: Celebrating 80 Years of the Stanley Brothers, releasing Friday, Oct. 16, is a tribute album for the bluegrass duo that features not just Parton, but also Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, Dierks Bentley and many others. It also includes Steve Martin and Ed Helms’ take on a Stanley Brothers comedy routine.

The album follows the duo’s posthumous induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Parton’s take on the 1964 hit “Bound to Ride” was recorded by the iconic musician in 2022.

(L-R) Ralph Stanley and Carter Stanley and the bluegrass group "The Stanley Brothers" pose for a Mercury Records portrait in circa 1954. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

She is backed on the song by the First Ladies of Bluegrass, an all-female supergroup featuring accomplished musicians such as banjo player Alison Brown, bass player Missy Raines, fiddle player Becky Buller, guitarist Molly Tuttle, and mandolin player Sierra Hull.

Although most of the album was recorded in the studio, Parton recorded her vocals from home due to an uptick in COVID cases and concerns for her health.

Buller sent Parton a demo of the song so that she would have the correct key and tempo. The result shocked the album’s producing team, Rolling Stone reported.

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 05: Missy Raines, Becky Buller, Sierra Hull, Molly Tuttle and Alison Brown attend the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's new exhibition, American Currents: The Music of 2018, on March 5, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum ) Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music H

Garry West, bassist, producer, and owner of Compass Records, which is releasing Where the Soul Never Dies, described the song as “the full Dolly.”

“We didn’t know what we would get back, and she really did over-deliver. We were shocked. We couldn’t have gotten anything better,” he said.

“Bound to Ride” was released as an early single, and on the track, Parton sounds vibrant, crystal-clear, and like she’s having a lot of fun.

The artwork that accompanies the single 'Bound to Ride'. YouTube/Compass Records

She also calls out each of the First Ladies of Bluegrass by name, which deeply moved the band.

As the song fades out, Parton says cheekily, “not bad for a bunch of ho... bos,” and laughs infectiously, showing off her famed quick wit.

Parton died of cancer on August 25.