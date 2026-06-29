Trump’s Late-Night Foe Reveals Wild New Career Swing

Late-night host John Oliver revealed a surprising new career move on Sunday’s episode of his HBO show Last Week Tonight.

Oliver, who earlier accused President Donald Trump and Fox News host Jesse Watters of promoting unfounded claims that vandals had damaged the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, is about to put a stop to his criticism of the Trump administration—for now.

Stephen Colbert is joined on his final show by guests Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

The British-born host, whose show Trump has described as “boring,” “low-rated,” and “a waste of time,” announced on Sunday that he is set to appear in a week of episodes on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives.

“To be clear: soap opera-acting is not my Plan B,” Oliver said. “I simply offered my hypothetical acting abilities to any soap that would meet my terms, which were: I wanted to play a character with a ridiculous name, I wanted a juicy storyline like murder or slapping, and I wanted a dramatic close-up of my face. Well, I’m thrilled to announce that I have an update.

“I am happy to say that I’ve already taped a week of episodes on Days of Our Lives, which is clearly a huge honor. It’s been home to some of the most renowned soap opera actors, like Deidre Hall, Susan Seaforth Hayes, and John Aniston,” he said.

“It’s also featured guest appearances from legends like Dick Van Dyke, Betty White and now me.”

Oliver’s surprise appearance on Days of Our Lives was created especially for him, according to The Daily Mail.

John Oliver’s HBO show “Last Week Tonight” won two Primetime Emmy Awards in 2025. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Oliver’s soap opera appearances come months after he publicly campaigned for a role on daytime television. During a March episode of his HBO show, he praised sports commentator Stephen A. Smith’s recurring stint on General Hospital before making a direct appeal to producers.

“To all the soap operas out there, let me say this: I am officially offering myself to you. Write me a role, and I’ll be on your set so fast, it’ll make your head spin,” he said.

It is not the first time Oliver has been cast in a soap opera.

The late-night host is also set to appear in a three-episode guest arc on ABC’s General Hospital.

His General Hospital episodes will air July 2–4, followed by his Days of Our Lives appearances on August 11, 12 and 14.