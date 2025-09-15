Downton Abbey always overflowed with great costumes, breathtaking stately homes, and sweet, sweet drama. Just about everyone in the television show and subsequent films has gone through at least one significant ordeal—and considering the sprawling ensemble cast of Downton Abbey is roughly the population of England, that’s really saying something.

But few Downton characters were put through the wringer the way that Thomas Barrow (Robert James-Collier) was. The closeted servant has struggled mightily with his sexuality, and there was a time fans thought he’d be doomed to a lifetime of loneliness.

Robert James-Collier, Michael Fox and Kevin Doyle PBS

The final chapter in the Downton universe, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale—now in theaters—gives Barrow the ultimate send-off. And it’s beautiful.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

Though audiences initially disliked Barrow because of his constant scheming, he became a fan-favorite and hugely sympathetic figure when it was revealed that his machinations were often desperate attempts to stop people from discovering his homosexuality. In early 20th century England, Barrow’s outing could result in the loss of his career, or worse. Barrow’s life was regularly marred by tragedy; he even tried electroconvulsive therapy to try and “cure” his sexuality.

Downton Abbey previously teased Barrow’s happiness, only to snatch it away. In the 2019 Downton Abbey film Barrow discovers a clandestine but joyous queer community, though the elation is quickly snuffed out when police raids end the night.

In the second film, 2022’s A New Era, legitimate hope comes Barrow’s way when he meets actor Guy Dexter (Dominic West), who arrives at Downton to film his latest movie. The two fall for each other, and Dexter makes Barrow an offer he can’t refuse—the chance to be his personal dresser in Hollywood, where Barrow can privately be his lover.

Though it was the suggestion of a positive ending for Barrow, fans had every right to be concerned, as all of Barrow’s previous attempts at love have ended in varying degrees of tragedy. I’m thrilled to report that The Grand Finale gives Barrow the perfect send-off, giving him a similar status to the happy endings so many of his heterosexual counterparts were granted.

In The Grand Finale, Barrow returns to London with Dexter, and they’re joined by their friend, the inimitable Noel Coward (a delightful Arty Froushan). Coward has a new play that’s the toast of London, and a major plotline in The Grand Finale finds the servants of Downton preparing for the arrival of Coward for dinner. Throughout the movie, Barrow, Dexter, and Coward galavant through town and make delightfully snarky and witty comments. Seeing these three thrive on screen together is the closest Downton is ever going to get to showing a sex scene.

Phyllis Logan, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Jim Carter, Michael Fox, Robert James-Collier, Dominic West and Arty Froushan Rory Mulvey/Focus Features

The most touching moment for Barrow isn’t a romantic one. Though he no longer works at Downton, when Coward comes for dinner, Barrow still considers himself one of the servant class and has dinner with the other workers while Lord and Lady Grantham (Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery) and company dine in style upstairs.

Grand Finale is all about setting up Downton for the future and a changing of the guard, but even with that in mind, it’s a great surprise when Barrow is invited to join the Granthams and their guests in the dining room. Barrow is shocked and deeply moved by the gesture, and when he dines with those he served for so many years, he has a sense of accomplishment he’s never felt before. It’s the moment he wouldn’t have expected in his wildest dreams. After a lifetime of hiding in the shadows, Barrow feels a glorious sense of belonging.

That’s not all! As a bonus for Barrow fans, in the credits, we get a shot of Dexter and Barrow, staring lovingly into each other’s eyes as Dexter has bought Barrow a lovely gift, confirming their blossoming romance and enshrining the couple in the Downton Abbey canon.

Allen Leech as Tom Branson, Dominic West as Guy Dexter and Robert James-Collier as Thomas Barrow Rory Mulvey/Focus Features

The only thing that would have been more satisfying would be if Barrow and Dexter shared a kiss. It’s a frustration a lot of Downton fans are likely to experience, since the couple’s most tender moment is saved for the end credits crawl, where they appear holding one another in a small frame alongside the names of cast and crew. Let the men kiss!

But considering the long and extensive history of gay men suffering in period films from eternal loneliness, death, or both—Milk, A Single Man, The Imitation Game, Brokeback Mountain, and so many more—it feels like a relief to see gay men in a period drama find love and acceptance in any form. They may have to love behind closed doors, but love they do.