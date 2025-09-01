Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stunned fans by showing off his new look at the Venice Film Festival.

The former wrestler and A-list actor, who was in Venice to promote his new film The Smashing Machine alongside Emily Blunt, was markedly more slimmed down than he’s ever publicly appeared over the weekend.

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Dwayne Johnson attends the Miu Miu Women's Tales event during the 82nd Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu) Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu

The biopic, about pro wrestler and mixed martial artist Mark Kerr, will be Johnson’s first starring role in a serious, dramatic film after years of headlining blockbuster films and action franchises. Oscar buzz for his work in the film is already swirling, per AP.

Reflecting on his career pivot Monday, Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter, “This transformation was something I was really hungry to do.” Even though he’s grateful “to have the career that I’ve had over the years and to make the films that I’ve made,” he explained that he wanted to “do more” on screen.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt attend "The Smashing Machine" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

In more comments to Variety, he explained further, “it had become about box office.”

“And you chase the box office, and the box office can be very loud and it can become very resounding and it can push you into a category and into a corner,” he explained. “This is your lane and this is what you do and this is what Hollywood wants you to do.”

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock arrives at the pier ahead of the "The Smashing Machine" photocall during The 82nd Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on September 1, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage) Dave Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImag

The physical transformation Johnson debuted in Venice seemed to be part of the actor’s new era—leaning away from the bulked action star persona he said had “pigeonholed” him.

The Rock’s new slimmed-down appearance is going viral pic.twitter.com/U9x9DfDKda — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 1, 2025