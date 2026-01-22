Actress, 27, in ‘Absolute Shock’ Over First Oscar Nomination

This year’s Oscar nods included a first for Elle Fanning.

The 27-year-old questioned “IS THIS REAL!?!?!?!” after it was announced that she had been nominated for her role in the Norwegian film Sentimental Value, about estranged sisters (Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas) who reconnect with their father Gustav (Stellan Skarsgård), a once-famous film director. Fanning plays an American actress Gustav casts in a new movie, causing further tension in the already delicate family dynamic.

Skarsgård won a Golden Globe for his role, while Fanning lost her Supporting Actress Globe to One Battle After Another‘s Teyana Taylor.

The loss felt like water under the bridge on Thursday as she expressed her glee over the Academy Award nomination in a post to Instagram, writing, “IS THIS A DREAM!?!?!?! I can’t catch my breath. I am in absolute shock. What an honor to have my first Academy Award nomination be for a film that acknowledges the power of moviemaking and family!”

Fanning, as the younger sister to Dakota Fanning, 31, comes from a “moviemaking” family herself. “My Mom, Grandma, Sister, and Aunt were here with me this morning to scream and hug and cry. Thank you thank you thank you. To be amongst the beautiful women in this category is truly overwhelming. I was equally overjoyed to see our entire Sentimental Value family recognized!!!!!!”

The film also received eight other nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Editing, and more.

Dakota commented on her sister’s post, “I am the proudest sister today and every day. My best friend. My person. I love you.”

