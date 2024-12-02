Elton John has revealed that he cannot watch his new musical because of his failing eyesight.

A severe eye infection has left him blind in his right eye with only limited vision in his left.

Speaking at a gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada, the 77-year-old star said: “I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight. So it’s hard for me to see it. But I love to hear it, and boy, it sounded good tonight.”

John thanked husband David Furnish, “who has been my rock,” according to The Guardian.

The Sunday night performance at London’s Dominion Theatre was staged to raise money for the Elton John Aids Foundation. Guests included actress Lily Collins, designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, said to be the inspiration for the character of spiky magazine editor Miranda Priestly in the show.

“I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France,” John said in a Nov. 25 Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts. “It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest.”

"I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France," John said in a Nov. 25 Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts. "It's been four months now since I haven't been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest."

“There’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I’m kind of stuck in the moment because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric for start,” he added.