Celebrity

Elton John Says His Eyesight Is So Bad He Can’t Watch His New Musical ‘Devil Wears Prada’

STILL STANDING

The music legend revealed his struggle at a star-studded gala performance in London.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Reporter

Elton John has been unable to watch his own musical because of a serious eye infection.
Dave Benett/Getty Images for The

Elton John has revealed that he cannot watch his new musical because of his failing eyesight.

A severe eye infection has left him blind in his right eye with only limited vision in his left.

Speaking at a gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada, the 77-year-old star said: “I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight. So it’s hard for me to see it. But I love to hear it, and boy, it sounded good tonight.”

The Beatles Had No Idea They Were About to Transform AmericaHAVING A LAUGH
Colin Fleming
George Harrison, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and Paul McCartney arriving at JFK airport

John thanked husband David Furnish, “who has been my rock,” according to The Guardian.

The Sunday night performance at London’s Dominion Theatre was staged to raise money for the Elton John Aids Foundation. Guests included actress Lily Collins, designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, said to be the inspiration for the character of spiky magazine editor Miranda Priestly in the show.

“I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France,” John said in a Nov. 25 Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts. “It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest.”

“There’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I’m kind of stuck in the moment because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric for start,” he added.

David Gardner

David Gardner

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
obsessedNick Cannon Reveals Shock Health Diagnosis: ‘I Need Help’
Leigh Kimmins McManus
obsessed‘The Agency’: George Clooney Made One of the Year’s Best Spy Series
Nick Schager
obsessedEllen DeGeneres’ English Countryside Home Struck by Flooding: Report
Liam Archacki
obsessedThe ‘Wicked’ Movie Is Even Gayer Than Anyone Could Have Imagined
Eddie Mouradian
obsessed‘Hot Frosty,’ Netflix’s Sexy Snowman Movie, Will Change Your Life
Kevin Fallon