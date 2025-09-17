Priscilla Presley Says Lisa Marie’s Death Was ‘Second Saddest’ Day

Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis Presley for just six years, has strangely said the 2023 death of their daughter, Lisa Marie, was the “second saddest” day of her life.

“Losing Lisa was one thing where I thought I’m not going to be able to get through this,” she said in an interview with People on Wednesday. “It was the second saddest day of my life, other than losing Elvis.”

Lisa Marie Presley died of a small bowel obstruction in Jan. 2023 at a hospital in Los Angeles, following a heart attack. She was 54.

Her father, Elvis, died at 44 of a heart attack in Aug. 1977, at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. Elvis and Priscilla divorced in 1973 after six years of marriage—the singer quickly moved on and was engaged to model Ginger Alden at the time of his death.

Priscilla, 80, spoke candidly ahead of the release of her Elvis-centered memoir on Sept. 23, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.

Lisa Marie was born in 1968 in Memphis, the only child of the couple who married in 1967. They met when the King of Rock’ N’ Roll was 24 and she was just 14 years old.

Priscilla recounted the moment Lisa Marie told her that she “doesn’t feel good” and that her “stomach hurts.” Soon after, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, found her unresponsive in her Los Angeles home.

Keough informed Priscilla, and she met them at the hospital, where Priscilla said her daughter was placed on a ventilator for up to 10 hours.

It was the Presley matriarch’s decision to take Lisa Marie off life support, according to an excerpt from her soon-to-be-released book.

“[W]e heard an emergency alarm from Lisa’s room. It was a code blue; Lisa’s heart had stopped,” she wrote.

Elvis, died at 44 of a heart attack in August 1977, at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. Image Press/Getty Images

She explained that the doctors “restarted Lisa’s heart, but there was no guarantee it would keep beating.”

The doctor told Priscilla that in Lisa Marie’s vegetative state, she would have “No quality of life at all.”

“I said what I had to. ‘Take her off the machine, doctor.’ My voice was barely above a whisper,” she wrote.

The situation is hard for her to believe to this day, she said in the interview with People.

“We just couldn’t believe it—didn’t want to believe it. It was hard on all of us; it still is,” she said.

Priscilla's other child, Navarone Garibaldi, 38, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi, was her reason to keep going, she said. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Priscilla says her other child, Navarone Garibaldi, 38, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi, was her reason to keep going.

Garibaldi was addicted to heroin and fentanyl, and Priscilla helped him get clean.

“I have a son that needs me. So, you know, as a mom, you know, you have to be there for your children,” she said.