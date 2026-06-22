Emmy-Nominated Actor Promises ‘Sweet Revenge’ on Netflix for Canceling ‘The Boroughs’

The cancellation of Netflix’s hit show The Boroughs after just one season has rubbed its boomer-generation cast the wrong way, and the latest star to speak out wants fans to “stick it” to the streamer.

Denis O’Hare, who starred in the series alongside Oscar winner Geena Davis and Oscar nominees Alfre Woodard and Ed Begley Jr., as well as Alfred Molina, Bill Pullman and Clarke Peters, posted a message to fans reacting to the news over the weekend.

“I’m just thinking about the fact that Netflix canceled The Boroughs and how really bummed I am, because it was such a great show,” he said. O’Hare then shared his idea for fans to “stick it to Netflix and let them know that they made a mistake… because I think that would be sweet revenge.”

O'Hare wants fans to show Netflix it was a mistake to cancel "The Boroughs." Monica Schipper/Getty Images

“I think we still have a couple of days before the end of Emmy voting,” he said, so “Everyone should just vote for The Boroughs.” He doesn’t care which of his co-stars secure a nod, he said. “You can vote for me if you like, but also Bill Pullman and Alfre Woodard, and Alfred Molina and Geena Davis, and Clark Peters, Seth Numrich, Alice Kremelberg, and vote for The Boroughs for Best Series.”

Clarke Peters as Art, Alfre Woodard as Judy, Alfred Molina as Sam, Denis O'Hare as Wally and Geena Davis as Renee Courtesy of Netflix

O’Hare, who earned three Primetime Emmy nominations for his roles on This Is Us, American Horror Story: Freak Show, and American Horror Story: Murder House, starred as the retired and terminally ill doctor Wally Baker on the series, which was executive produced by Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, and follows a group of retirees who try to solve a dark mystery in their retirement community.

According to Davis, the cast “fell in love” while working together and were “terribly disappointed” by the show’s sudden end.

She told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, “Honestly, I don’t know what happened. I think it’s probably rare for a show to not get picked up and to have it announced that it’s not being picked up while it’s still in the top 10,” she added. “We didn’t expect that.”

Davis told THR she wasn't "expecting" the show to be canceled. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Netflix has made a habit of canceling shows early on despite fanfare. Critically acclaimed comedy series Boots, Pulse, the streamer’s first English-language original medical drama, murder mystery series The Residence, produced by Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, and crime drama The Waterfront—which had reached number one on the streamer weeks before it was canceled—all ended after a single season in 2025.

O’Hare said Netflix made an obvious wrong choice regarding The Boroughs. “It was such a great show and people really seem to love it,” and he’s been “astounded at how many people have come up to me and talked about how much they like the show.”

He concluded, “Anyway, I love the show, I miss it, and, you know, whatever.”