Emmy Winner Reacts to Critics Who ‘Hated’ Her Show

Niecy Nash-Betts rushed to “check in” on her co-stars—including Kim Kardashian—after their series All’s Fair got torn to shreds by critics.

“The critics hated the show. I mean, that’s really the bottom line. And anything that they could pick apart, they did,” the Emmy-winning actress told Obsessed: The Podcast host Matt Wilstein.

“They did not enjoy our show, but the fans spoke very loudly. Kept us number one from the time we premiered to the time the season finale happened,” she added.

Rarely has there ever been such a disparate reaction between critics and a show’s audience—Melania accepted.

While the legal drama has just a 6% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it remained one of Hulu’s top 15 most-viewed shows throughout its entire season one run. At launch, its first episode was the streamer’s biggest scripted series debut in three years, earning 3.2 million viewers in its first three days.

While critics soured on "All's Fair," Nash-Betts says "the fans spoke very loudly." Mike Marsland/WireImage

Despite its impressive viewership, critics were less than impressed. Fellow Obsessed: The Podcast host Kevin Fallon said there is a “level of badness to the show that is so astonishing that it feels almost invigorating to watch.”

Much of the hate was directed towards Kardashian, whose celebrity overshadowed fellow cast members like Emmy winners Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and Naomi Watts.

“Of course, I called Kim,” Nash-Betts said. “I called all the ladies. ‘I just want to check on you and make sure you’re well.’ I still do that now, not just because people hated us, but that’s just in my DNA.”

Despite its critical drubbing, All’s Fair was picked up for a second season, which will begin filming soon.

Nash-Betts won an Emmy award for her first collaboration with "All's Fair" show runner Ryan Murphy. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The show is Nash-Betts’s second collaboration with showrunner Ryah Murphy. The first, Dahmer, earned the actress her first Emmy Award in 2022. In her acceptance speech, the actress checked in on herself.

“I just want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, ‘Go on, girl, with your bad self. You did that!” the actress exclaimed from the stage.

Nash-Betts credits this self-belief for propelling her career.

“I think the moment that I believed I could, that was all I needed,” she said on the podcast. “And so when other people didn’t see it for me, I would feel sorry for them, genuinely, because I felt like I know this is my path.”

“I love to do something I’ve never done before,” the Reno 911! star added. “I stay hungry.”

While critics hated the show, fans of "All's Fair" kept it among the most watched shows on Hulu for months. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

To check another item off her career bucket list, Nash-Betts now stars in the Audible Original series Big Age, alongside Cedric the Entertainer and Jenifer Lewis.

Her favorite part of the audio-only show? No hair and makeup required. “This is the best,” she said. “This is the job where you can come to work in your pajamas.”