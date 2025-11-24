Kim Kardashian’s Panned TV Series Secures Unexpected Renewal
Kim Kardashian-led drama All’s Fair has secured a renewal for season 2. Hulu has announced the show’s renewal just three weeks after its premiere. Although the drama received overwhelmingly negative reviews, the show’s viewership has performed well, making it the best start for a Hulu original scripted series in three years. The show, about an all-female divorce law firm in Los Angeles, drew 3.2 million views worldwide in the three days following its Nov. 4 premiere. The Times’ Ben Dowell said it was “the worst television drama ever made.” While Lucy Mangan wrote, “I did not know it was still possible to make television this bad,” in The Guardian’s review of the 0% Rotten Tomatoes-rated show. Many criticised Kardashian’s performance as the show’s protagonist, Allura Grant, a high-profile divorce lawyer who runs the law firm. She stars alongside Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Teyana Taylor. Kardashian has played into the hate with an Instagram post including screenshots of the negative reviews. “The worst acting”, one screenshot read. “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!” the caption wrote.