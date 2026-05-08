Emmy-Winning Actor Torches Hollywood’s Most Difficult Stars

Shameless actor William H. Macy revealed the Hollywood stars who “make life miserable for a lot of people.”

In a candid interview on the We Might Be Drunk Podcast, hosted by Mark Normand and Sam Morril, Macy discussed his decades-long Hollywood career and the stars who are hard to work with.

The two-time Emmy-winning actor has worked alongside many A-Listers, including Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman, Mark Wahlberg, and Julianne Moore.

But he called out a few stars in particular for their difficult behavior.

“What actors do you really hate?” one of the hosts asked Macy, listing off some names, including Tommy Lee Jones, Macy’s co-star in 1994’s The Client.

William said of the 79-year-old star, “He was rough,” but then added, “I’m not letting out any secrets.”

The hosts asked what Macy thought of Golden Globe winner Jim Carrey, 64. “I did not work with him, but I’ve just heard he can be really tough,” the actor responded.

Interesting, Carrey called out Jones’ behavior after they worked together on Batman Forever. Carrey says Jones told him, “I cannot sanction your buffoonery,” and “I hate you. I really don’t like you” in a restaurant.

Carrey attributed it to a clash of styles and professional jealousy, stating, “He was a little crusty... I became the face of his pain or something.”

Macy, left, appeared on the We Might Be Drunk Podcast. YouTube/We Might Be Drunk Podcast

The Daily Beast has reached out to Carrey’s representatives for comment.

“You know, there are a lot of actors out there. It p---es me off. There are a lot of actors out there who make life miserable for a lot of people, and they don’t get busted for it. And it p---es me off. Life is too short,” Macy pondered.

“I think they’re frightened, is what it is. They’re frightened, and I’ve seen it,” he continued.

"I’ve just heard he can be really tough," Macy said of actor Jim Carrey. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Macy said actors are “the luckiest people in the world.”

“We could be working for a living, so be grateful,” he said.

Macy also spoke of Ford, with whom he acted with in Air Force One. He called the 83-year-old actor “intense,” but said he had fun working with the Academy Award winner.

William H. Macy as Arn Peeples in 2025's widely acclaimed film "Train Dreams." Netflix

“Harrison’s a real deal, too,” he said.

Macy’s versatile career spans several prominent TV roles, including recurring spots on ER and Sports Night, both of which bagged him an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. His role in 2002’s autobiographical drama Door to Door won him another.

He was also nominated for an Oscar in 1997 for his role in Fargo but lost to Cuba Gooding Jr. for his turn in Jerry Maguire.

Macy has been married to actress Felicity Huffman since 1997. They share two daughters. In 2017, he told the Daily Beast that marrying Huffman was “the best move I’ve ever made.”