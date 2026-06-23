ESPN Analyst Loses Arm After Horror Crash

ESPN NFL analyst Matt Miller has revealed that he was involved in a car accident that led to the amputation of his left arm.

“Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital,” the 35-year-old said in an early Tuesday morning post to X.

Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this.… — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) June 23, 2026

Miller explained that the crash left him with several significant injuries, including fractures, broken ribs, and a “life-saving amputation” of his left arm.

“While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time,” the journalist said, thanking the first responders, doctors, nurses, and medical staff who cared for him throughout the ordeal.

“Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers and kind messages—they have meant so much to me and my family during this time,” Miller said.

“I look forward to continuing my recovery and getting back to ESPN to talk football, including what should be an exciting 2027 NFL Draft class,” he added, before signing off.

Miller was inundated with well wishes in the comments section.

A fan wrote, “You’ve got millions of people who are going to be by your side during that road to recovery.” @nfldraftscout/Instagram

A fan wrote, “You’ve got millions of people who are going to be by your side during that road to recovery.”

“Thank God you’re okay, Matt! Will be thinking of you and praying for you,” fellow ESPN NFL analyst Benjamin Solak said. “Get well and hang in there!!” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added.

Miller joined the network in 2021 after more than a decade as Bleacher Report’s lead NFL Draft writer.

He’s been on-air commentating on the NFL Draft for ESPN since 2023 and has appeared across their portfolio, including ESPN+, NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up!, and ESPN Radio.

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The U.S. Sun