Celebrity

Oscar Nominee Reveals How Tom Cruise Made Him Feel ‘Less’ Than

IMPOSSIBLE

Tom Cruise’s approach to filmmaking can’t be expected from everyone.

Meera Navlakha
Meera Navlakha 

Entertainment Reporter

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 20: Tom Cruise attends the "Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning" Mexico Red Carpet and Premiere at Auditorio Nacional on May 20, 2025, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Ethan Hawke says Tom Cruise has set a different standard for actors doing their own stunts, making some feel “less” for using a stunt team.

The Boyhood actor spoke about stunts in a discussion about his upcoming historical drama, The Weight, at Variety‘s Sundance Studio. Hawke told Variety that he performed his own stunts for the film, directed by Padraic McKinley, but said that Cruise has shifted expectations for actors.

“Tom Cruise has totally changed what’s expected for actors. Some part of me is getting angry over the years because everyone somehow feels like they’re less if they use a stunt team,” Hawke said.

Tom Cruise hanging off a plane in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
Tom Cruise, 62, has famously completed his own stunts, including hanging off a plane in 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.' Skydance/Paramount Pictures

Cruise, 62, has famously done his own boundary-bending stunts for years, from climbing the Burj Khalifa in Dubai to walking between the wings of a biplane mid-air. In June 2025, the Mission: Impossible actor set a Guinness World Record for “most burning parachute jumps by an individual,” after jumping out of a helicopter 16 times for the franchise’s finale.

But not everyone can attempt these death-defying stunts. And, according to Hawke, actors shouldn’t be expected to.

“What I liked about our movie is there were no ridiculous stunts. It’s human,” Hawke said. “It’s not about things blowing up, so most of the stunts were things we could do. They weren’t superhero things.”

Ethan Hawke, Julia Jones and Austin Amelio at The Variety Studio during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival Presented by Audible at Audible Listening Lodge on January 25, 2026 in Park City, Utah.
The cast of 'The Weight' – Ethan Hawke, Julia Jones, and Austin Amelio – at The Variety Studio during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images

McKinley, who previously directed Hawke in the 2020 miniseries The Good Lord Bird, chimed in, saying that the actor was undercutting just how much he did for the film.

“Ethan is not saying that he did every single stunt, including driving those old cars with insane clutches,” McKinley said. “He did every single one, except one little wide shot after he almost tore his hamstring off the bone.”

Ethan Hawke at the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch held at The London West Hollywood on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
“What I liked about our movie is there were no ridiculous stunts," Ethan Hawke said of his upcoming historical-drama. Variety via Getty Images

The Weight, starring Hawke, Russell Crowe, and Julia Jones, premieres at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 26. Set in the 1930s, the film follows Hawke as a widower separated from his daughter, played by Jones. He ultimately becomes embroiled in a gold-smuggling scheme to secure early release from a work camp and reunite with his daughter. Along the journey, he faces brutal conditions. Hawke said that the action in the film stems from a human place, and has a purpose.

“It’s about love. That’s what makes the script timeless,” he said. “Some of the best action movies of all time are oriented about something real.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Meera Navlakha

Meera Navlakha

Entertainment Reporter

https://x.com/meeranavlakha

meera.navlakha@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now