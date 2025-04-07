Tom Cruise is still out to save the action genre, one death-defying stunt at a time.

Paramount Pictures just dropped the first trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth installment in the long-running franchise, and it picks back up where the previous film left off, showing Ethan Hunt (Cruise) racing against time to stop the film’s antagonist Gabriel (Esai Morales) and the Entity before it’s too late.

“You gave him an aircraft carrier?” a bewildered Jasper Briggs (Shea Whigham), the United States Intelligence officer, asks in the trailer as Ethan Hunt jumps from the fighter jet before plunging into the ocean to escape his captors.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who previously helmed 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, the film stars Cruise, Morales, and Whigman, along with Nick Offerman, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Tramell Tillman, Hannah Waddingham, Katy O’Brien, Angela Bassett, and Simon Pegg.

As he jumps off a moving jet, hangs onto the side of an airplane, and scuba dives in the ocean in the trailer, Cruise, now 62 years old, is proving to the world that age is but a number. But despite his long legacy of performing some of the wildest stunts ever seen in Hollywood, rumors have been swirling in the past year that Cruise might be ready to hang up the character of Ethan Hunt for good.

In an interview with Empire, Cruise did not refute the rumors completely; instead, he only asked that Mission: Impossible fans watch the film before making up their minds.

“You gotta see the movie,” Cruise said. “It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience.”

Set to release in theaters on May 23, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning asks viewers to place their trust in Ethan Hunt: “one last time.”