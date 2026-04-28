‘Euphoria’ Actress Addresses MAGA-Coded Co-Star’s Feud Rumors

A cast member from one of television’s most talked-about shows is pushing back on claims of behind-the-scenes drama, saying the alleged feud between its two biggest stars simply isn’t real.

Jessica Blair Herman, who appears in Season 3 of HBO’s Euphoria, addressed rumors of tension between Zendaya and MAGA darling Sydney Sweeney during an appearance on Good Day New York. “They really did,” she said when asked whether co-stars got along. “And I’m not just saying that.”

Reports had claimed the pair were at odds during production. One alleged that “there will be a sigh of relief when Euphoria is over and they can go their separate ways,” adding that “this rivalry will inevitably run and run.”

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria Season three. HBO

Herman, who portrays the neighbor of Sweeney and Jacob Elordi’s characters, rejected that account. “There was no drama,” she said. “Really, they’ve created this beautiful working relationship, and everyone wants to do the work, to come in and do the job.”

She also offered a practical explanation for any perceived distance: the two stars are rarely on set at the same time. “To be fair, when I was there, they’re not sharing scenes,” Herman said. “Their storylines are very separate, you’re shooting on different days and stuff.”

Zendaya as Rue and Hunter Schafer as Jules in Euphoria. Patrick Wymore/HBO

Speculation intensified earlier this year when Sweeney was absent from the current season’s cast photo. A source said she was filming a scene when the photo was taken. Another source added: “They’re both in high demand and working continuously.”

Both actresses’ schedules bear that out. Zendaya, who portrays Rue, has four huge movies on the horizon: The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Shrek 5.

Sweeney spent the past few months promoting her thriller, The Housemaid, and launched her own lingerie brand, SYRN.

Season 3 of Euphoria airs Sundays on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET.