‘Euphoria’ Announces All-Star Cast Additions Ahead of Season 3

Euphoria released the rest of its cast list for the series’ long-awaited third season on Friday.

New faces to the show include internet personality and The Reality House star Trish Paytas, Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne, horror icon Eli Roth, and more.

HBO caused an online meltdown Friday when it posted its new cast members without listing the show’s main stars. “It’s not Euphoria without Zendaya, are you KIDDING ME?” wrote one confused Instagram user, who missed the show’s earlier post announcing its returning cast members.

Returning stars include Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, and Chloe Cherry.

Nika King, who plays Zendaya’s character’s mom on the show, went viral when she joked last March that she couldn’t afford her rent while she awaited news on when the actors would return to work during the show’s three-year-plus wait time between seasons. She, too, will be returning after she was previously told her character wouldn’t appear in the third season.

“I’m officially back for Season 3, and no I did not lie to you guys,” she said in a video posted to Instagram. “I was off the show, when they made the announcement in February, I was no longer a part of the cast... I’m so happy and I’m so grateful.”

Nika King and Zendaya in “Euphoria”. Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

One cast member told the Daily Beast last year that they did not believe the show was ever going to return. “Since January of 2022, we have had a start date of March that turned into June, that turned into January,” they said.

“And then they kept pushing every month from then on. It was two full years of HBO telling all the actors we were going back soon… I just don’t think it will happen.”

Luckily for the fans, the buzzy show will be back in 2026, four years after its second season ended and made breakout stars out of its main cast.