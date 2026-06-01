‘Euphoria’ Star Reveals Scene That Left Her Deeply Uncomfortable

Euphoria star Alexa Demie has said she worried she would lose her role on the HBO hit if she declined to film nude or sexually explicit scenes, and has revealed which scene made her most uncomfortable.

The actress, who has played Maddy Perez since the HBO drama debuted in 2019, told The Hollywood Reporter that she felt pressure early in her career to agree to film scenes that made her uneasy.

“I thought that if I said no to doing them, then I wouldn’t have the part,” Demie, 35, said. “Not because anyone ever said that to me, but because I was so young and I didn’t know.”

Alexa Demie has been speaking out after largely vanishing from TV and movie screens over the past five years, while her co-stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have become major stars. Brianna Bryson/WireImage

Demie recalled one particular sequence involving Maddy’s infidelity during her relationship with Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, that troubled her after filming.

“Once I did it, I realized, ‘OK, I don’t love how this feels,’” she said.

According to Demie, she later voiced her concerns with the production team and found them receptive.

“I said something afterwards, and everyone was really empathetic,” she said, adding that she was never asked to do the same type of scene again.

The comments come after Euphoria’s third and final season sparked controversy with its increasingly graphic content.

The season drew criticism from viewers over explicit sexual material, extensive nudity, and scenes involving Nazi imagery. Some fans have argued that several of the show’s most provocative moments feel designed to shock rather than advance the story.

Demie’s co-star Sydney Sweeney has found herself at the center of much of that debate. Her character, Cassie, becomes an OnlyFans creator during the season, appearing in a string of increasingly bizarre scenarios that have included dressing as an adult baby and engaging in so-called “puppy play.”

Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie, is torn between deleting or keeping her OnlyFans account in the third season of “Euphoria.” HBO Max

The scrutiny has prompted discussion beyond the show itself. Reputation-management consultant Dave Quast told Fox News that Sweeney risks becoming typecast if public attention remains focused primarily on the sexualized aspects of her roles rather than her performances.

For Demie, however, the issue was less about the scenes themselves than the uncertainty she felt as a young actor trying to navigate an industry in which she assumed saying no might cost her everything.

As she put it, the pressure was never explicit. The fear came from not knowing whether she had a choice.