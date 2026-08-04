‘Exorcist’ Star Spills on ‘Bizarre’ Raid on Her Home

Exorcist star Linda Blair sees the ongoing investigation of her house’s large-scale kennel operation as a “positive,” she said in new remarks about her home’s raid.

The star posted a video on her Instagram account after the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) and the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning searched her California home under an inspection warrant, according to People. Authorities alleged that Blair housed upward of 180 dogs despite only having a license to house up to 100.

Blair, whose performance at age 13 as Regan MacNeil in 1973’s The Exorcist was met with acclaim, discussed the lack of space for stray and abandoned animals in her update to fans without directly addressing the allegations.

Blair is still most widely known for her role as Regan MacNeil in 1973's "The Exorcist." JODY CORTES(C)2022/Getty Images for ABA

“They’re on the streets, so many of them…everyone’s finding animals constantly,” Blair said. “They’re everywhere, and people expect and need rescues, but every rescue is full. And full to capacity. And if you have a pregnant mom and they have five puppies, ten puppies, they all turn into numbers.”

Authorities also allege that Blair’s kennel facility permits expired in 2023, and that they attempted to search her home on 24 separate occasions over the last three years before obtaining a warrant on Friday.

The Department of Regional Planning told Entertainment Weekly that they made “nine separate attempts to schedule an inspection of the property,” and Blair answered none of them.

Linda Blair in a scene from "The Exorcist." Screen Archives/Getty Images

“I look at the bizarre situation as a positive! The animal crisis is receiving the news media attention it desperately needs to help the animals, stop animal cruelty and the unnecessary killing! You can help by fostering, donating, sponsoring, volunteering, adopting!” she said, adding, “Stop buying dogs! Your best friend is in the shelters and rescues!”

She wrote in the caption that “massive, worldwide press” in support of animals is helpful. “I take this as a positive for the Greater Good for the animals!” she wrote.

“Stop animal cruelty and animal abuse! We have the ability to live together with compassion in a cruelty-free world!”