Extreme Measures Presley Gerber Took to Stay Sober Revealed

Presley Gerber had a sober coach 24/7 in the months leading up to his death on Sunday.

According to TMZ, Gerber, who died at the age of 27 after a long struggle with substance abuse, had round-the-clock support from the coach, who would frequently travel with him. The site reports that it is unclear whether the coach was with Gerber when he checked himself into a rehab facility in Santa Monica on Saturday. He died just 12 hours later.

Gerber was the only son of Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, who also share a daughter, Kaia Gerber, 25.

Gerber underwent an experimental treatment in Mexico and hired a 24/7 sober coach in the months before his death. Monica Schipper/WireImage

Gerber was open about his struggles with addiction and mental health, and would document his journey with “Mental Health Mondays” videos on his Instagram. He was known for his modeling success from a young age, signing with IMG Models at just 15 and modeling for Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, and Moschino. Despite his success, the star would continue to battle addiction.

In March, he posted about being treated with a psychedelic drug used to treat substance dependence in Mexico. The treatment is not legal in the U.S., but Gerber posted that it was necessary. “Praying it’s the last time I have to come back,” he wrote in the caption. “Next time I’d like to choose.”

According to his ex-girlfriend Lexi Wood, Gerber was “incredibly resilient” and did whatever he could to kick the habit. “He fought so hard for his life, and he was brave enough to be open about that fight,” she wrote on Instagram in a tribute post. “More than anything, he wanted to use his story to help other people, and he did.”

His family has only asked for privacy through a representative. Getty Images

His sister Kaia also praised Gerber for being open about his struggle, telling Vogue in August, “My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything—and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’ There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them.” His family openly supported him on social media.

A source told Page Six that Gerber checked himself into rehab on Saturday because “He knew he needed help,” and that he “had not been doing well.” They added that in addition to substance abuse issues, he also struggled with “a huge lack of self-esteem and had trouble accepting his real self and feeling fully confident in who he was as a person.”

The facility Gerber checked himself into was a halfway house without medical staff, according to The Daily Mail.

Gerber was the only son of Crwaford and her husband Rande Gerber. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

No foul play is suspected in Gerber’s death. The toxicology report has not yet been released. The family has asked for privacy through a representative.