Recaps

Fallon Rips Into Melania’s Excuse for Skipping Trump Trip

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The first lady had a bizarre reason for missing the trip to Ireland.

Meera Navlakha
Meera Navlakha 

Entertainment Reporter

Jimmy Fallon has ripped into Donald Trump’s flimsy excuse for his wife’s latest absence.

On Monday night, the late-night host poked fun at first lady Melania Trump skipping the Irish Open golf tournament at Trump’s Doonbeg resort.

Trump explained Melania’s absence in his remarks at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Dublin. The president, 80, said Melania, 56, did not want to make the long journey over to Ireland.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Members of the U.S. delegation, including Natalie Harp (L), executive assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump, attend an arrival ceremony on September 12, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. U.S. President Donald Trump is on a two-day non-state visit to Ireland. Among other events today, he is holding a bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Melania skipped the event. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“My wife is here in spirit. She’s watching right now. She said, ‘Say hello,’ because she was very friendly with these two people. I said, ‘Well, why don’t you come with me?’ She said, ‘Well, it’s a seven-hour trip. Maybe I’m not that friendly,’” he said.

But Fallon has another explanation.

“Trump said Melania skipped the trip because it was a seven-hour flight, yeah. Asked where she went for the weekend, Trump said, ‘Australia,’” quipped the Tonight Show host.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 10: First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks in the Grand Foyer at the White House on October 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. The first lady announced she and Russian President Vladimir Putin have an "open channel of communication" to help reunite Ukrainian children displaced by the Russian-Ukraine war with their families. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Melania has made very few public appearances this year. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Yeah, Trump really wanted Melania to be there,” continued Fallon. “He even tried bribing her with a check for $5,000.”

Trump said that his wife “sends her regards.” With him instead for the two-day trip was Natalie Harp, Trump’s devoted 35-year-old aide and “human printer.” Harp has raised eyebrows and even security concerns over her obsession with the president, writing intimate letters declaring that he is “all that matters” to her.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump and Executive Assistant to the President Natalie Harp return to the White House aboard Marine One on September 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump is returning after spending the weekend in Ireland where he met with leaders and attended the 2026 Amgen Irish Open at his Trump International Golf Links and Hotel.
Harp was lurking in the background throughout Trump's 2-day trip. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Members of Trump’s family, including sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., along with their wives and children, were also present on his Ireland trip.

Melania has been notably absent during Trump’s second term. According to a Daily Beast analysis of the first lady’s 2026 schedule, she has skipped multiple high-profile events and kept her workload to a minimum. For an entire month between July and August, she made no public appearances.

After months of silence amid Harp’s increasingly frequent presence, Melania’s spokesman slammed “liberal media” for their focus on the matter. “The liberal media is ridiculous,” Marc Beckman said. “They don’t know anything about the first lady’s personal and private life. They don’t even take the time to put us on air to cover these incredible achievements that our first lady has accomplished.”

The first lady resurfaced for a memorial service on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The presidential couple was spotted holding hands before Trump struggled to stay awake for the service.

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Meera Navlakha

Meera Navlakha

Entertainment Reporter

https://x.com/meeranavlakha

meera.navlakha@thedailybeast.com

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