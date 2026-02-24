Family of Soul Legend Settles With Trump Over ‘Stolen’ Song

The family of Isaac Hayes has settled its lawsuit against Donald Trump for his unauthorized use of the soul legend’s song “Hold On, I’m Coming” at rallies during his 2024 presidential campaign.

In a statement shared to social media on Monday, the Hayes family announced that the lawsuit, which was filed in 2024 and accused the president of “stealing” Hayes’ music, had been mutually resolved, with the family adding that they were “satisfied with the outcome.”

Isaac Hayes died in 2008 at the age of 65. Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

“This resolution represents more than the conclusion of a legal matter. It reaffirms the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and copyrights, especially as they relate to legacy, ownership, and the responsible use of creative works,” the statement read.

“Isaac Hayes, Jr. dedicated his life to his craft, and his contributions to music and culture carry enduring value. As stewards of his legacy, we remain committed to ensuring that his work is respected and properly protected.”

The Hayes Family

The family announced its decision to sue Trump in August 2024 after numerous failed attempts to prevent him from using the song, which Hayes co-wrote with David Porter and which was popularized in 1966 by soul duo Sam & Dave.

The family sued the Trump campaign for 133 counts of copyright infringement for “the unauthorized use of the song at campaign rallies from 2022-2024.” A lawyer for the Hayes family told the Daily Beast at the time that he had not personally heard from the Trump campaign, despite the family asking Trump to stop using the song a year prior, “and a year before that.”

“The family keeps asking him not to play the music,” James L. Walker Jr. said. “They don’t want people to think he’s endorsing Trump. They are opposed to somebody stealing their music.”

In the lawsuit, the family demanded “the cessation of use, removal of all related videos, a public disclaimer, and payment of $3 million in licensing fees by August 16, 2024.”

Sam Moore of Sam & Dave performed “America the Beautiful” at a pre-inauguration event for Trump and suggested in a sworn statement filed with the court that he was opposed to the action taken by the Hayes family.

In a since-deleted social media post published in 2024, Hayes’ son, Isaac Hayes III, said that Trump “represents the worst in integrity and class with his disrespect and sexual abuse of Women and racist rhetoric.”

“We will now deal with this very swiftly.”

Contacted by the Daily Beast, Walker said, “We have no further comment. We are pleased that this matter was mutually resolved and hope other artists, songwriters and producers continue to fight for their rights and protect music.”

Multiple artists have intervened to stop Trump from using their music at campaign events, including the Rolling Stones, Phil Collins, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, and Neil Young. During the 2024 campaign, the White Stripes sued Trump after he used their classic hit ‘Seven Nation Army’ in a video posted to social media.