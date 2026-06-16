Fans Turn on Favorite Comedian for Going MAGA

Fans are expressing disappointment and disillusionment at their one-time favorite comedian’s attendance at Donald Trump’s 80th birthday celebration.

Grammy-winning and Emmy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze was spotted at the event, a UFC fight held on the South Lawn of the White House. Bargatze was seen in the background of a portrait of the president and even posed for a photograph with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines.

On Monday, a source close to Bargatze claimed in a statement to the Daily Beast that the comedian was only in attendance because UFC is his “favorite sport,” and insisted that his appearance was “not political.”

Nate Bargatze was busted at the event after Cheryl Hines uploaded a picture of him to Instagram. Cheryl Hines / Instagram

Bargatze’s appearance at a MAGA bonanza has nevertheless sent ripples through his extensive fanbase.

The 47-year-old stand-up comedian has over 3 million followers on Instagram and was crowned the highest-grossing stand-up comic in 2024.

Across social media, people have said they are “heartbroken” and “disappointed.”

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One user on Threads, who said Bargatze was her “favorite,” said she is now “sad” over his political choice. “I don’t wish him any ill will. In fact I hope he sees the light & becomes vocal against maga. But I am really, really sad. I’m sure I missed the signs. Anyway, John Mulaney has taken his place as my fave,” she wrote.

“Finding out Nate Bargetze is MAGA is the most disappointing news of the day,” wrote another. Someone added, “For future reference, ‘I’m not into politics’ means ‘I’m MAGA.’”

“Weird hill for @natebargatze to die on right? The most vile place he could be,” said a fan.

Host Nate Bargatze speaks onstage during The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025. CBS via Getty Images

One user said she attended one of Bargatze’s shows on Saturday night. “That means he left Chicago and the show I attended on Saturday night, and went to DC to rub shoulders with MAGA,” she wrote, adding photographs of the comedian’s set. “Yuck.🤢”

Another fan tagged the comedian on Threads and wrote, “Was planning to see you on July 18 in Lincoln, CA but two seats are now available for someone else. And FYI, even my Republican neighbors were horrified at the event last night, so good luck with that. Bad decision, bud.”

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A user who had tickets to Bargatze’s ongoing tour also said she won’t be attending the set any longer. “He was my favorite comedian of all time, but I can’t support someone who would willingly support anything this administration does,” she wrote, “Even a UFC fight.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Bargatze’s representatives for comment.

MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe attended the event. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

According to a source, Bargatze had spoken with his team about the potential repercussions of attending the event, which included a slew of MAGA-friendly comedians, including Tony Hinchcliffe and Shane Gilis. Bargatze, knowing his attendance could be viewed as a political statement, decided to attend.

Since his highly publicized appearance at the Freedom 250 event, more pictures have emerged online of Bargatze posing with prominent MAGA faces, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, podcaster Joe Rogan, and country musician Luke Bryan.

I could never figure out how to properly pronounce Bargatze’s last name. He mentioned not being sure himself. Today, I know. It rhymes with Nazi.

Threads pic.twitter.com/Aub3oPTsIP — Lillian@mcocph (@LillianVikingDK) June 15, 2026

Bargatze, who was raised in a devout Christian household in Nashville, Tennessee, is known for his family-friendly, clean comedy, leading the Atlantic to dub him “the nicest man in stand-up” in 2021. His stand-up routines are largely apolitical, instead underscored by themes like “chain restaurants, parenting, marriage, weird animal encounters, the South, and the absurdity of human interaction,” as Vanity Fair puts it.

In the very same piece, Bargatze told the publication that he chooses not to delve into politics in his routines. “Politics have got into everything,” he said in the March 2021 profile. “Comedians, movies, television. So why do you need me to do it? I don’t have a college education. I almost didn’t graduate high school. What on earth can I tell you? You should never vote for something I tell you to do. I’m not smart enough.”

The comedian and father of one reiterated this sentiment in a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “You don’t need my opinions on stuff,” he said.

“I enjoy politics,” he added. “You get older, you start following stuff. But now it’s even more important to go, ‘All right, let me just stay out of what I need to stay out of.’”