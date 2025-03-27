Film Twitter Melts Down Over Sundance Move to Colorado

It’s the end of an era.

The Sundance Film Festival is officially packing its bags and heading to Boulder, Colorado, waving goodbye to its old stomping ground, Park City, Utah, which hosted the indie film festival for the past forty years.

Sundance’s announcement about their move comes off the heels of a year-long quest to find the perfect new home for the festival. During their search, Sundance narrowed its choices to three top contenders: Boulder, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ultimately, Boulder won out in the end, winning the institute’s board of trustees vote on Wednesday evening, gaining a 10-year contract with the festival .

The move will likely be a significant blow to the Utah community. According to an economic impact study cited by The Salt Lake Tribune, the 2024 festival brought in around $132 million in GDP for Utah, with an additional $13.8 million in tax revenues.

In a statement released to the press, Sundance Institute’s president and founder, Robert Redford, explained the festival’s reasoning behind the move.

“As change is inevitable, we must always evolve and grow, which has been at the core of our survival. This move will ensure that the festival continues its work of risk-taking, supporting innovative storytellers, fostering independence, and entertaining and enlightening audiences,” Redford said. “I am grateful to the Boulder community for its support, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the festival there.”

In recent years, Sundance has faced complaints from studio executives and Park City residents alike. According to a Variety report, in a harsh post-COVID economy, film studios have become more reluctant in recent years to send people to Park City, given the staggering cost of the hotels, which can charge thousands of dollars for a single night. In addition, Park City residents have become more vocal in recent years about their opposition to the festival, citing concerns over the overwhelming level of traffic during the town’s busiest ski season.

Sundance is hoping that the move to Boulder will address some of these issues. As a college town, Boulder boasts an excess of affordable hotels, and its large proportion of 18-24-year-old residents will give younger generations a chance to engage with independent films in a way they couldn’t in Park City. In addition, the Denver International Airport will help service flights to Sundance, making it easier for filmmakers and talent to travel to the festival’s location.

“One of the things that matters so much to us, something that we take from Robert Redford’s notion of our founding principles and our mission, is the idea of celebrating in a place that has a sense of space as well as a sense of place,” Sundance CEO Amanda Kelso told The Hollywood Reporter. “And one of the things that’s so lovely about Boulder is that you are surrounded by the Flat Irons. It’s just a gorgeous town.”

On X, Sundance shared photos of the Boulder Marquee Theatre celebrating the independent festival’s move.

Announcing Boulder, Colorado will be the home of the Sundance Film Festival beginning in 2027. Their vibrant community of artists, enthusiastic audiences, and breathtaking Rocky Mountains will provide the setting for the future of independent film. ⛰️



Read more:… pic.twitter.com/nTjeENC9PB — Sundance Film Festival (@sundancefest) March 27, 2025

“Welcome Sundance Film Festival,” the theatre’s sign read.

The reaction to the move has been mixed so far, with some people lamenting the change while others are readily embracing it.

“Boo! There’s nothing like Park City. I have great memories of the festivals there. Including some decent skiing,” an X user wrote, commenting on the announcement.

“Devastated personally...but completely agree with the decision,” another person wrote.

That’s not to say that there wasn’t a complete meltdown among Film Twitter participants, who published everything from Real Housewives memes to political opinions—and even a defense of Ohio:

Sundance leaving Utah… pic.twitter.com/EMEFu0P0FZ — bravo by betches (@bravobybetches) March 27, 2025

I’m calling it. The Sundance Film Festival will go bankrupt within 3 years of being in Boulder. It’s going to fall flat on its face and regret this day. We still don’t want it here though. — Bryce Jolley (@jolleyness) March 27, 2025

Utah loses Sundance, and Canadians are boycotting the US, which includes Utah's tourism industry. But at least some kid isn't going to be exposed to a pride flag. #utpol pic.twitter.com/J8Mj0ttTYG — Rick Write (@RickWritesNow) March 27, 2025

I love the midwest and think we should absolutely have a massive key film festival there. That said, I'm glad Sundance is going to Boulder because I feel like "snowy mountain town" is half the magic of that specific festival. — ʟᴜᴋᴇ ʙᴀʀɴᴇᴛᴛ 🚛👻 (@LukeBarnett) March 27, 2025

Cincinnati has vision for a bold, exciting future. It’s a shame Sundance is stuck in the past. https://t.co/R239MZWMKI — Anna Albi (@Anna_Albi) March 27, 2025

Sundance is moving to Boulder pic.twitter.com/fh2foyCRUu — hammy (@hannymarie123) March 27, 2025

Although it may take some time for movie lovers to adjust to the new locale, they can be reassured knowing that Boulder also has excellent places to ski.