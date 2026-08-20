Fox Host Melts Down at Rosie O’Donnell Over New Hosting Gig

MAGA Fox host Sean Hannity told Rosie O’Donnell to “stay in Ireland” after the comedian used her new late-night hosting gig to take shots at President Donald Trump.

O’Donnell, 64, is guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! while Jimmy Kimmel takes a voluntary two-month break. She kicked off her first monologue explaining why she moved to Ireland after Trump’s return to the White House.

Rosie O’Donnell and Trump have feuded publicly since 2006. Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

“I’ve been living in Ireland for the past two years because of mango-Mussolini,” O’Donnell joked. “I read that Project 2025 and said, ‘Gotta get myself out of here.’”

She added that she chose Ireland, “a place where people are driven to drink regardless of who is running their country,” before staring into the camera and telling Trump, “Hi… I know you are watching.”

Sean Hannity has been a long-time vocal supporter of Donald Trump. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The comments did not go over well with Hannity.

“Why is it that all these Hollywood actresses and liberals promise to leave and then they can’t stay away?” the Fox News host said. “Stay in Ireland, drink all you want, have a great time.”

Commentator Tomi Lahren piled on, questioning why O’Donnell had returned to the U.S. while Trump remains president.

Tomi Lahren interned for Kristi Noem in 2010 before becoming a public figure. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon

“She supposedly left because Trump was elected and last time I checked he’s still here. So why’s she here?” Lahren said. “You’d think she would ride it out until a Democrat is back in the White House.”

“But no, she couldn’t stay away; she has to come back because this is the greatest nation regardless of who’s president,” she added.

O’Donnell has repeatedly mocked Trump during her week-long stint behind Kimmel’s desk, although she has largely limited the jokes to the openings of her monologues and avoided saying the president’s name.

On Wednesday night, she dubbed him “President Oompa J. Loompa.”

O’Donnell turned her attention to Trump’s 35-year-old blonde companion Natalie Harp, who earns $150,000 a year as the executive assistant to the president.

“A special hello to those of you watching from home and from the White House,” O’Donnell said on Wednesday’s show.

“That’s all I’m going to say about you tonight, sweetheart,” she continued. “You got to realize it’s time to hang up your wig and let Natalie tuck you in. Time to go nighty-night!”