Fran Drescher: I Have a ‘Rotation’ of Friends With Benefits

Fran Drescher likes to keep a “rotation” of friends…with benefits.

In an interview with Page Six at a screening of Scott McGehee and David Siegel’s The Friend earlier this week, the 67-year-old—who has been open about her affinity for casual, no strings attached relationships in the past—gave a little update on her current love life and disclosed: “I have a little rotation.”

“I’m Fran Drescher,” she joked. “What do you think?!”

The Nanny star previously told Page Six five years ago at a NBCUniversal New York Press Junket that she wasn’t dating but had “someone on the side who is a friend with benefits.”

“It’s delightful and delicious, but I’ve got a big life,” she continued while explaining how her work and travel schedule keep her busy. “[We’re] very comfortable with each other and we have our routine.”

Fran Drescher, pictured here with ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobsen at their Studio City home on June 15, 1990 in Studio City, California. Paul Harris/Getty Images

“It’s always the same experience. We really don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurants, we don’t date. What we do, we do great,” she added, noting the two “hang out” at home or in the “hot tub” with some food and a movie.

“We talk, we have good conversations,” she continued before adding with a laugh, “Of course we have sex and it’s delightful and it keeps me going.”

Drescher was previously married to her high school sweetheart Peter Marc Jacobson. The pair wed in 1978, but got divorced in 1999. Jacobson later came out as gay, with Drescher often speaking on how the two have remained close friends.

“I have my gay ex-husband who I love,” Drescher told Page Six in 2020. “He fulfills a lot of needs.”

The actress married Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai following her divorce from Jacobson in 2014. They split two years later in 2016.